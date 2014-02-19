High School Hoops: Regional championships Day 2

FOX6 News Sports anchor Rick Karle has highlights from Wednesday's regional championship games.

Boys semi-finals



Wednesday we saw a big upset in Class 5A. Three-time defending champion Wenonah High Schools is out after losing to Athens High School 76-72.

Bama signee Justin Coleman was only four of 25 from the field. Wenonah shot 25 percent as Athens started the game on an 18-2 run.

Next, Parker High School faced off against Cullman. The Bearcat's Lawson Shaffer had himself quite a game hitting for 25 points, but the Parker Thundering Herd got 12 points from their standout Hakeem Ankrum. The Herd beat Cullman 58-50.

At the 6A boys central regional, the Spain Park Jaguars ran into a very strong Central-Phenix City team.

The Red Devils won 53-59.

At the 5A boys northeast regional the Ramsay High School Rams ran past Etowah to the tune of 75-42.

Courtland Harris hit for the Blue Devils but Ramsay had a combined 40 points from Jordan Milsap and Mitchell Baldwin.

Girls semi-finals

The Wenonah Dragons could go all the way in Class 5A! Wednesday in Hanceville, Cullman's Christina Skinner scored 10 points, but this Wenonah team is loaded. Jameka Holmes had 10 points today, Aja Cumbie scored 20 and Kaitlyn Rogers had 17. Their combined 47 points to lead Wenonah to a 73-38 win.

Also in Hanceville, Homewood's Shelby Hardy and her teammates took Arab to the wire but Homewood lost 44-42.

In the 5A northeast regional, Ramsay's Takyla Blackburn held her own. But it wasn't enough to stop the Brewer Patriots, who won 64-44. They face off against Arab later this week.

In the 6A central regional Oak Mountain fell to Jeff Davis 57-31. Jeff Davis will now face Spain Park.

