Civil lawsuit against Kristen Saban dismissed

The assault and battery civil lawsuit filed against Kristen Saban, Nick Saban's daughter has been dismissed.

Tuscaloosa County circuit court judge James H. Roberts, Jr. ruled the allegations against Kristen Saban were "unsupported by the evidence and were therefore meritless," her lawyers said in a statement.

Kristen Saban was sued by her sorority sister Sarah Grimes over a physical altercation that happened in August 2010 at Saban's apartment. Grimes filed the lawsuit two years after the incident, seeking damages for allegedly suffering a concussion and broken nose.

According to court documents, the altercation was sparked by a Facebook post Kristen Saban made after a night of socializing at a local bar.

The documents state Grimes demanded Saban remove the Facebook post and yelled at her through a locked door while Saban was in her bedroom. When Saban opened the door to show the post had been deleted, Grimes yelled and grabbed her by the throat and the physical altercation began, according to the court documents.

From the beginning of the case, Kristen Saban denied being the aggressor in the incident and claimed she was defending herself.

"It was a matter of character. It was a matter of, 'I didn't do anything wrong. I want to defend this,'" Saban's attorney Bob Prince said during a 2 p.m. news conference.

"That was all the Sabans' philosophy. It was, if we did something wrong, the we will make it right. If we did not do anything wrong, we're not going to pay hush money," he added.

The judge's ruling found that Grimes initiated the confrontation, and Kristen Saban was "justified in using a degree of force that she reasonably believed was necessary to repel [Grimes'] use and threat of physical force," the order states.

Under Alabama's Stand Your Ground law, the person who was not the original aggressor, who reasonable believes he or she is in imminent danger and is in a place he or she has the legal right to be is justified in using physical force to defend themselves as long as the amount of physical force is reasonable, the judge said.

"We are happy for Kristen and her family that this nightmare is finally over. The Sabans chose the difficult, but correct, path of refusing to pay 'hush money' to avoid the negative publicity certain to follow the filing of these frivolous claims. When this case was filed back in June, 2012, Josh Hayes and I promised to vigorously defend Kristen against the false and meritless charges levied against her. We also promised that the truth would eventually come out, and today it did," Prince said in a statement.

Kristen Saban was out of town when she got the news that the case had been dismissed, but her lawyers say she was elated.

Prince added that the Sabans do not plan to countersue and they consider the matter closed.

Grimes' attorney did not comment on the ruling. They will have 42 days to file a notice of appeal.

