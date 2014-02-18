High School Hoops: Teams battle for regional championships

Teams across the state are battling for a spot in the state finals.



Boys semi-finals



In the northeast regional slot, top-ranked Mountain Brook knocked of Lee Huntsville 72-60. The Spartans are now one win away from the Final Four.

Woodlawn fell to Grissom despite the best efforts of standout player DeCarlos Wright. Montel Glen lead the way for Grissom's win 50-41. Woodlawn ends the season 21-12.

In Hanceville, the Minor Tigers took it on the chin against Bob Jones, losing 58-48. They finish their season 18-13.

In the 5A regional semi-final, Paul Bryant High School edged out Shelby County 43-42.

Girls semi-finals

The Hoover Bucs ran into a tough Sparkman team. Hoover's Jada Smith helped lead the Bucs with 15 points but couldn't lead the team to victory. Sparkman won 52-36.

Bessemer City competed against a really good Austin High School team. However, the Purple Tigers are out of the competition after losing 57-40.

At the central regional semi-final, Tuscaloosa Central High School knocked off Valley High School 77-65. They now face Sylacauga.

The Sylacauga Aggies, helped by FSU signee Shakayla Thomas in beating Paul Bryant High School. The Aggies won 58-40.

