Woman celebrates 105th birthday in Homewood

HOMEWOOD, AL (WBRC) - Friends and family gathered to celebrate a local woman's 105th birthday Tuesday.
Ruth Farley enjoyed some good food and gifts at the Palisades Church of Christ. Homewood Mayor Scott McBrayer also presented Farley with a proclimation.
Farley once worked as a teacher and even today she still mows her lawn. Mrs. Farley says her secret living as long as she has is to live a good, clean life and eat a lot of vegetables.
"I think the Lord put me here and gave me that extra energy and I love to use it," Farley said.
"She still goes out in her yard and pulls weeds. She bakes the most fabulous, old-timey caramel cake she brings to our potluck luncheons and she has the sweetest smile is a genuinely humble and kind person," longtime friend Dianne Champion.
Three of Farley's siblings are still alive as well including a brother who will be 98 in April and a sister who is 103.
