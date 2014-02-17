Birmingham restaurant under scrutiny from public safety committee

A west Birmingham restaurant at the center of several community protests seems to have closed its doors.

The Good Friends Chinese and Seafood Restaurant has been at the center of a boycott and police investigation after the owner allegedly shot at a customer who complained about an insect that was allegedly in her food.

Police say the customer told them she saw a bug in her food and wanted her money back. The owner then allegedly shot at the customer.

Monday evening, reporter Sherea Harris visited the restaurant and found a sign posted in the door. It read, "Thank You For Your Patronage, It Has Been A Pleasure. Closed."

The events have come to the attention of the Birmingham City Public Safety Committee, who discussed several issues surrounding the restaurant in a Monday meeting.

Councilors say there have been 25 incidents at the restaurant and they also discussed health ratings, which include an 80 and 81 health scores. Some of the health reports from 2012 and 2013 had the restaurant cited for having dead roaches near equipment and a roach in the ice machine.

The restaurant is in Councilor Shelia Tyson's district. She is aware of the sign posted on the business, but she says that is not enough.

"The community told me this. They don't care of a sign on the door on top of the building; they want the license pulled. They are not satisfied with them putting a sign on the door. People play opossum. They feel like everything died down then go right on back open," said Tyson.

There is a hearing set for March 3, where the business owner is expected to come before the public safety committee. Then the city council will vote on revoking the restaurant's business license.

