Chinese restaurant boycotted after owner fired shot at customer

Residents on Birmingham's west side organized a protest and boycott of a West End Chinese restaurant after authorities say the owner shot at a customer over a complaint about food.

Armed with signs that read "Eat here at your own risk" and "If the food doesn't kill, the owner might," residents protested in front of the Good Friend Chinese and Seafood restaurant on Monday morning.



Last Thursday, authorities said the owner of the restaurant fired shots at a customer during an argument over a roach in an egg roll.

No one was injured but that does not ease the concerns of some folks who live nearby.

"Right here is very busy cars pass, pedestrians, a child could have been walking by. That's not the way to settle anything," Evanne Gibson, West End community president, said.

Birmingham city councilor Sheila Tyson said there is a history of problems at the restaurant.

"We don't need any more incidents, we just don't need it. We need to see what we can do to solve the problem," Tyson said.

Tyson says she asked to meet with the owner to discuss a number of complaints a year ago but didn't get far.

"He never would meet with us. There was always a verbal altercation every time you came to try to talk to him," Tyson added.

She told residents at a neighborhood association meeting that she is working to get a temporary restraining order against the business. She hopes that will shut it down until the shooting is fully investigated.

She also says the Jefferson County Health Department will visit the restaurant this week for an inspection.



Chun Hin Ching is charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting at a customer. He declined to be interviewed on camera at this time, but said he will call when he's ready to give his side of the story

The restaurant scored an 81 in its health inspection in July and a 91 in August. Neither report mentioned a roach problem.

