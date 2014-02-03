Auburn game at Kansas State moved to Thursday night - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Auburn game at Kansas State moved to Thursday night

AUBURN, AL (WBRC) -

Auburn's football game this fall has been moved to a Thursday night.  The game was originally scheduled for September 20th.  Now kickoff will be on Thursday night, September 18th.

The game will be televised by ESPN.

Powered by Frankly