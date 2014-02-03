Terry Greer's trial rescheduled for July

A new trial date has been set for a former Gardendale pastor charged with his wife's murder.

A hearing for Terry Greer has been rescheduled for July 21 in Judge Tommy Nail's courtroom. It was originally set for Feb. 19.

Greer is accused of shooting his wife Lisa to death at their home on Jan. 10, 2013. The couple's daughter was also wounded in the incident, but managed to get the gun away from her father and escape to a neighbor's house.

Police found Greer stabbing himself in the bathroom with a kitchen knife when they arrived on the scene. He was arrested and hospitalized for almost two months before he was transferred into the Jefferson County Jail.

Greer was the former senior pastor of the Gardendale-Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church.

Greer's attorney has said in the months leading up to his wife's murder, Greer had gone through a number of medical issues, including some psychological problems and that at the time of the shooting he was in a dark place.

Copyright 2014 WBRC. All rights reserved.