Mom delivers baby 'Wynter' at home after ambulance wrecks on icy roads

The story of a Birmingham mom delivering her baby at home in the middle of Alabama's winter storm is spreading across the nation.

Darshay Jones managed to avoid the icy mess on Tuesday by staying at home. Her baby wasn't due until Valentine's Day, so when contractions started around midnight, she thought it was false labor. But when they got stronger, she alerted her boyfriend and called 9-1-1.

Thirty minutes later, the ambulance still hadn't shown up at her east Birmingham home, so she called back. She was told that the ambulance had wrecked on the icy roads and couldn't reach her.



The dispatcher asked Jones if anyone else was at home with her, so she handed the phone to her boyfriend Byron Dobbins.

"She was like, 'Sir, I have to inform you, you're going to have to deliver this baby.' He was like, 'Deliver the baby...what?'" Jones recalled.



Jones said she was scared at first, but the dispatcher helped her to stay calm and breathe. By the time her boyfriend had gathered the necessary items, Jones was ready to deliver.

"When he seen the baby's head, his eyes got real big and he was like, 'I gotta deliver this baby,'" Jones said.

The dispatcher coached Jones through labor until a paramedic was able to get on the phone and coach her through her baby's birth.

"I pushed one time, she didn't come. I pushed again, on the third push, I pushed as hard as I could and out she came," she said.

With her boyfriend's help and the paramedic's instructions, Jones delivered her third child, a baby girl, around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29. Jones said her boyfriend did an "awesome job" helping her deliver their baby and added that he's a really proud father.

Police were able to get Jones and her newborn daughter to UAB Hospital two hours after she gave birth. She and her boyfriend decided to name their little girl after the season she was born into: Wynter Mariah Dobbins.

"She decided to come...in all this crazy weather," Jones said.

In just two days, the story of Wynter's birth has been shared across the U.S. The New York Times has called and on Thursday, her story aired on CNN. Jones believes it's a sign of great things for her little girl.

"Its something about her. She's going to be real, real special. She's going to stand out," Jones said.

