OPINION: Dept. of Corrections Commissioner Kim Thomas addresses Tutwiler Prison for Women

January 23, 2014
Tutwiler Prison for Women: What you haven't heard...
The taxpayers of Alabama and, perhaps more importantly, the family
members of the women incarcerated at Tutwiler Prison, deserve the facts
about Tutwiler: The January 17, 2014, report from the Department of Justice does not accurately describe Tutwiler prison as it is today.
The Department of Justice is absolutely right that Tutwiler has had
serious issues that need to be addressed. That is exactly why Tutwiler's
new warden, Bobby Barrett, and the entire staff have implemented
significant structural reforms over the past year. In fact, if DOJ had
taken the time to learn about the comprehensive reforms underway at
Tutwiler, it would not have been able to conclude that the prison is
being operated in a deliberately indifferent or unconstitutional manner.
I studied corrections in college, and I have spent more than 30 years
as a corrections officer, correctional sergeant, classification officer
and department lawyer and now commissioner with this department. I
consider custodial sexual misconduct to be the single most egregious
abuse of the authority entrusted to us as a public servant, and I will
not stand for it on my watch.
In May 2012, my office was made aware of a complaint by the Equal
Justice Initiative outlining concerns about inappropriate staff-inmate
relations at Tutwiler. The issues raised by EJI are not unique to
prisons in Alabama, but we will not tolerate such behavior here. In June
2012, I requested that the National Institute of Corrections, an agency
within the Department of Justice, send a team of experts to Tutwiler
and make recommendations to me on steps that could be taken to prevent
staff misconduct with female offenders and create a safer, healthier
environment for inmates and staff. We began immediately and universally
to implement the changes recommended by the institute and developed an
action plan to address the challenges and opportunities identified.
In January 2013, before the DOJ ever expressed an interest
in investigating Tutwiler, I directed that an action plan be created
detailing what we would do to change Tutwiler and make it safe for the
women residing there. The full action plan may be viewed here: www.doc.alabama.gov. The plan contained 58 specific directives. To date, 57 of those directives have been completed.
Areas addressed covered a wide range of topics: leadership and
philosophy, facility changes, management and operations, staffing and
training, culture, offender management, and classification. The three
most important action items involved extensive staff training related to
the Prison Rape Elimination Act and gender responsiveness, a plan to
equip Tutwiler with more than 300 security and monitoring cameras, and
training for investigators in an effort to enhance the prosecution of
wrongdoers. District attorneys near prisons throughout the state were
invited to participate in this training.
This action plan and other progressive initiatives will serve as the
cornerstone of gender-responsive strategies at Tutwiler for years to
come. We are working tirelessly to make these changes second nature and
part of the fabric of day-to-day operations at Tutwiler. I am confident
that we have assembled the right team to accomplish this mission.
Bottom line, the department had been working to change Tutwiler before the DOJ first expressed an interest last February, before they made their on-site inspection last April, and long before
the agency issued its report last week. We have been proactive from the
beginning and have never downplayed the serious nature of these
allegations.
Interestingly, when DOJ officials visited Tutwiler last April, they
were allowed three days of confidential inmate interviews. We asked to
be notified of any current inappropriate staff-inmate relationships
discovered. We were informed of none.
We have taken significant steps in the last year to improve the
safety and living conditions of the women housed at Tutwiler. Those
changes were not reflected in the DOJ report issued last week.
I pledge to you that the Alabama Department of Corrections will
continue to transform Tutwiler, making it a safe place to live for
Alabama's incarcerated daughters, sisters, mothers and wives.
Kim T. Thomas
Commissioner
State of Alabama Department of Corrections