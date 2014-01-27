A look back: 25 years of FOX6 Sideline All-Stars

It's hard to believe we have now completed our 25th season of FOX6 Sideline! In fact this week we are honoring our state's best high school football players at our FOX6 SIDELINE ALLSTAR banquet!

Of the thousands of football players who have appeared on the program over the last quarter century, many of them have gone onto superb college and NFL careers. Some have already retired from the NFL, others are still playing, and many boast of All-Pro honors, and yes, a few are future Pro Football Hall Of Famers.



So here we go: My Top Ten football players ever to appear on FOX6 Sideline. Keep in mind that the FOX6 viewing area stretches from just north of Montgomery to the Huntsville suburbs, and to both state lines bordering Mississippi and Georgia. Also, you will notice that my Top Ten players have each gone onto play in the NFL, with half of them still playing. And after my Top Ten List? Three for the road! I'll list three players from each of the last 25 years that have been etched into my mind, and forever etched in our Sideline Hall Of Fame!

10. Jerricho Cotchery, FOX6 Sideline 1999

The Phillips High School product is one of 13 kids- in fact he was born with 6 fingers on his left hand. His prep career was superb as he starred in both football and basketball. Cotchery caught 13 TD passes his senior season in high school, went onto become a record-setting receiver at NC State, and currently plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

9. Carnell Williams, FOX6 Sideline 2000

It was hard to ignore this kid, who starred at Etowah High School. A shifty yet powerful runner, Carnell, later nick-named "Cadillac", was a regular on our show. In 1999, Williams ran for 194 yards and ran a kickoff back some 90 yards to help Etowah beat Jamarcus Russell and Williamson on the 5A state championship game. All Carnell did after that was go on to rush for nearly 4,000 yards and score 45 TD's at Auburn, and then run for the Tampa Bay Bucs and St Louis Rams. He is currently an NFL free agent.

8. Phillip Rivers, FOX6 Sideline 1999

The current San Diego Chargers quarterback often saw his name called on our program, and for good reason. In his senior year at Athens, Rivers passed for 2023 yards and threw 15 TD passes, and he ran for another 323 yards and 6 TD's. He was named all-state, and even played safety on defense. A 4-time NFL Pro Bowler, Rivers is still going strong out on the west coast.

7. Demeco Ryans, FOX6 Sideline 2001

Jess Lanier High School has produced some big-time high school athletes, and Demeco is certainly one of them. His senior season saw him collect 135 tackles, 6 sacks and recover two fumbles. Ryans, thought of as too small for big-time college football, went onto become an All-SEC linebacker at Alabama, and the AFC Defensive Rookie Of The Year with the Texans. Today Ryans plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, and is often spotted visiting family and friends back home.

6. Terrell Owens, FOX6 Sideline 1991

What can you say about T.O? The kid who was raised in humble surroundings in Alexander City became a star at Benjamin Russell High School. Owens was a freak of an athlete: Get this: Although he thought of quitting football going into his senior season of high school, Owens left school with 4 letters in football, 4 letters in track, 3 letters in basketball and 1 letter in baseball. To this day he may enjoy basketball as much as football. While T.O. insists he can still play in the NFL, the local kid who went onto NFL stardom has become as much of a pop culture sensation as a famous athlete.

5. Andre Smith, FOX6 Sideline 2005

Huffman High School has always produced great interior lineman (Ruben Studdard and his brother wrapped up the left tackle spot for 8 straight years there). When Andre Smith came along, he turned heads. Smith collected 88 pancake blocks his senior season with the Vikings, and was quickly identified as the nation's top offensive line prospect. An NFL first round pick, Smith has overcome the critics of his work ethic to come back strong in the NFL. He recently signed a multi-million dollar deal to stay with the Cincinnati Bengals.

4. Karlos Dansby, FOX6 Sideline 1999

1999 produced a huge amount of evenual NFL talent, and Woodlawn linebacker/tight end Karlos Dansby was one of them. Dansby's senior season with the Colonels produced 51 catches for 857 yards, 81 tackles, 6 sacks, 3 interceptions and 2 fumble recoveries. Dansby committed to the Auburn Tigers in studio during one of my sportscasts (how times have changed on that front), and went onto a stellar career at AU. A gifted basketball player, Dansby currently plays for the NFL's Arizona Cardinals.

3. Brodie Croyle, FOX6 Sideline 1999

Although Croyle's senior season at Westbrook Christian was a wash due to a knee injury, the son of former Bama lineman John Croyle became a state record-setter by the time his junior season had ended. As a sophomore, Brodie threw for 3787 yards and 44 TD's- in one single game, Croyle threw for 528 yards and 7 scores. Brodie's junior season at Westbrook produced 2838 passing yards and 38 TD passes. Despite the injury, Croyle left high school with a state record 9323 career passing yards and 105 touchdowns. He owns the state marks for most passing yards in a season, most passing yards in a game, most TD passes in a season and most passing TD's in a game. Croyle went onto play at Alabama and then the NFL Kansas City Chiefs. After a stint in the lumber business, he's now back in the Rainbow City area helping run the Big Oak Boys and Girls Ranches.

2. Tim Castille, FOX6 Sideline 2002

From a mere statistical point of view, the former Briarwood Christian stand-out may be the greatest high school football player in our state over the last 25 years (remember, Bo Jackson, Bobby Humphrey, etc came before him). Castille was named first-team all-state as an 8th grader as he hauled in over 1200 receiving yards. By the time he left Briarwood, Tim had chalked up 4122 receiving yards, 3626 rushing yards, and 1121 return yards. His 9544 total yards was a state record, and he went onto a superb career at Alabama. He played for the NFL Arizona Cardinals and recently has been a grad assistant coach at UA.

1. David Palmer, FOX6 Sideline 1990

While The Deuce does not own the lofty high school stats owned by the likes of Castille and Croyle, the former Jackson-Olin star was a one-man hi-light film. In 25 years I have never seen a more exciting high school football player. My old joke was that Palmer was so good in high school that he could throw a long pass, run down the field and catch it himself. Palmer ran for over 2,000 yards and 19 TD's while with the Mustangs- he passed for 1960 yards and 16 scores. He went onto win our state's Mr Football award, and became a do-everything QB/WR/RB/KR/PR at Alabama. Gene Stallings was smart to get him on the field at any position he could. The Deuce finished third in the Heisman voting in 1992 and helped the Tide win a national championship. He played for the Minnesota Vikings of the NFL and now lives in the Birmingham area.

And now for Three For The Road: Remember these three stand-out players from each of the 25 years that FOX6 Sideline has aired? We enjoyed showing you their highlights, which were many.

Yes, I have no doubt forgotten many great athletes who have appeared on the show (that's what happens when you get to be my age), but here's a sampling of 75 other FOX6 Sideline greats!

2012: Jordan Sims, Homewood/Marlon Humphrey, Hoover/Rock Thomas, Oxford

2011: Jameis Winston, Hueytown/Ernest Robinson, Pinson/Chris Rabb, Hueytown

2010: Jaylon Denson, Hoover/Vinnie Sunseri, Northridge/Troymiane Pope, Anniston

2009: Jake Holland, Pelham/Fabian Truss, Shades Valley/ Jamarcus Nelson, Midfield

2008: Dre Kirkpatrick, Gadsden City/Deion Belue, Deshler/Quinton Dial, C-Chalkville

2007: Barrett Trotter, Briarwood/Tyler Love, Mt Brook/Brad Smelley, ACA

2006: William Vlachos, Mt Brook/Ross Wilson, Hoover/Jerrell Harris, Gadsen City

2005: Ryan Pugh, Hoover/Tim Hawthorne, Homewood/Chris Smelley, ACA

2004: Cory Reamer, Hoover/Andrew McCain, Briarwood/Montez Billings, Pelham

2003: John Parker Wilson, Hoover/Tony Dixon, Parrish/Simeon Castille, Briarwood

2002: LeRon McClain, County High/Chad Jackson, Hoover/Jamarcus Russell, Williamson

2001: Brandon Cox, H-Trussville/Ben Obomanu, Selma/Cornelius Rogers, Homewood

2000: Spencer Pennington, Fayette Co/Taylor Britt, Cullman/Brodie Croyle, Westbrook

1999: Evan Mathis, Homewood/Wesley Britt, Cullman/Bill Flowers, Pelham

1998: Phillip Gargis, Homewood/Alonzo Ephraim,Wenonah/Saleem Rasheed, S-Valley

1997: Terry Jones, Central/Derrick Nix, Etowah/Tyler Watts, Pelham

1996: Jason Standridge, H-Trussville/Rob Pate, Erwin/Mac Campbell, Alexandria

1995: Richmond Flowers, Vestavia/Griff Redmill, Walker/Bart Hyche, Winfield

1994: Cornelius Griffin, Pike Co/Montressa Kirby, Anniston/Dawud Rasheed, SV

1993: Dennis Riddle, Central/Rod Rutledge, Erwin/Thomas Banks, West Jefferson

1992: Freddie Kitchens, Etowah/Lance Tucker, Fayette Co/Marcellus Mostella, Gadsden

1991: Bart Yancey, Briarwood/Robert Davis, Homewood/Jeremy Pruitt, Plainview

1990: Pat Nix, Etowah/Dameian Jefferies, BB Comer/Chad Key, Walker

1989: Jay Barker, H-Trussville/Tyrone Nix, Etowah/Brandon Moore, Springville

Hope you enjoyed this walk down memory lane! Keep an eye out on Twitter @myfoxsideline and Facebook tonight as we share some new memories from this year's FOX6 SIDELINE ALLSTARS 2014 banquet!

You can also watch an edited broadcast of the banquet on FOX6 Feb. 8 at 5:30 p.m.

