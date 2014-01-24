Truck driver injured in Tuscaloosa wreck

A truck wrecked on the I-59 bridge where it meets McFarland Blvd. in Tuscaloosa. Source: WBRC video

A truck driver has been treated in the emergency room after a traffic accident in Tuscaloosa.



It happened on the I-59 northbound bridge where it meets McFarland Boulevard.

The southbound lanes were partially blocked and the northbound lanes had to be shut down for the truck to be removed.

The driver of the truck received minor injuries. There is no update on the driver's condition.



Copyright 2014 WBRC. All rights reserved.