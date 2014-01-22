Troopers' report released on fatal Hwy 171 crash

State troopers have released their report on a crash that killed a woman earlier this month in Northport. Troopers say this case will go before a grand jury to decide if one of the drivers will face charges.

The troopers' report shows the officer on the scene believed one of the drivers had alcohol in his system. They believe that is what caused him to collide with another truck, which was carrying a family.

The troopers report says Jessie Hannah was driving in the wrong lane on Highway 171 near Tom Montgomery Road in Northport. A truck carrying Michael and Lisa Sartain and their son swerved to avoid Hannah, but the two vehicles collided. The accident killed 45-year-old Lisa Sartain and sent her husband and son to the hospital.

Jessie Hannah also went to the hospital. The report says Hannah was given a blood test. Troopers say once Hannah's toxicology report is in, that is when the evidence will go before a grand jury to decide if charges will be filed.

