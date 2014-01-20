Volunteers wash feet, give away shoes to Birmingham children

A child is fitted for shoes donated by the group "Samaritan's Feet." Source: WBRC video

More than 150 Birmingham children received a pair of new shoes as part of a service event held Monday in honor of MLK Day.

Volunteers from all over Birmingham washed the children's feet and fitted them for new shoes. The shoes are donated by a Charlotte, North Carolina based group called "Samaritan's Feet."

Samaritan's Feet plans to give away 3,700 shoes nationwide on MLK Day. The group makes some of the shoes at their warehouse and the rest are donated by businesses and people.

Frank Adams, Jr. with the A.G. Gaston Boys and Girls Club said the small acts of kindness will send a big message to the kids.

"To minister to our kids by providing them with a new pair of shoes but also getting them to understand service means humility and humbling yourself. If you want to be a leader in the community you're gonna have to serve first," Adams said.

Samaritan's Feet was founded by a man from Nigeria who got a pair of shoes from a missionary. That one pair of shoes changed his life.

He excelled in basketball and earned a scholarship in America. He and his wife started Samaritan's Feet in 2003.

