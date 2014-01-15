Bond revoked for man accused of hitting family with car

A man accused of killing an eight-year-old girl by hitting her with his car while driving under the influence has been charged again with DUI in Northport.

Danny Ray Smith has a bond revocation hearing set for Friday at 9:30 a.m. Police arrested him for a second DUI charge Wednesday, Jan. 15. A judge revoked his bond from a previous DUI case due to this latest arrest.



Smith is accused of hitting four people with his car, including 8-year-old Haylee Burks, her sister and mother, in March 2012. The Chilton County family was walking on the side of 5th Street in Northport after leaving the Tuscaloosa Air Show when they were allegedly hit by Smith's car.

Haley Burks was killed in the collision. Her mother and three-year-old sister were injured.

Police said Smith drove 200 yards before he pulled over. He was arrested close to the scene on DUI charges and later charged with vehicular homicide, assault and leaving the scene of an accident. He bonded out of jail in April 2013.

Smith remains in custody of the Tuscaloosa County Jail. Check back with this story for updates.

