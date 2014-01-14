Authorities arrest mom accused of leaving newborn at hospital

Nearly four months after a young mother allegedly abandoned her newborn son in a Tuscaloosa hospital, police found her in Birmingham and charged her with chemical endangerment of a child.



Both the mother and her baby tested positive for cocaine and opiates, according to Tuscaloosa authorities. The woman arrived at DCH around 3 a.m. on Sept. 17, 2013 and left the hospital with two black males just before 11 a.m. the next day. Her son has since been in the care of DHR.

Tuscaloosa police reached out to the public for help identifying the mother, whose image was captured on surveillance video at the hospital.

Investigators eventually identified the woman as Kacie Michelle Blankenship, 23. Birmingham police found her in a motel and arrested her on an outstanding warrant from Limestone County.

Investigators with the Tuscaloosa Police Department said Blankenship admitted to them that she left her newborn son at DCH.

Blankenship is being held in the Limestone County Jail on unrelated charges. After that case is resolved, she will face the chemical endangerment charge from Tuscaloosa Police. Sgt. Brent Blankley says she also has outstanding warrants for her arrest in Shelby County.

