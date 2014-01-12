Birmingham house fire claims the lives of two sisters

BIRMINGHAM,AL (WBRC) - An early morning house fire claimed the lives of two sisters this morning. Center Point Fire and Rescue and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department responded to a house fire with people trapped inside around 7:00 a.m. Sunday morning in the 1500 Block of 2nd Place North West.

Five people were inside the house when the fire started. A Birmingham Police Officer arrived first on the scene and rescued one person.

Two other people escaped from the fire. One person was tranported to a hospital for treatment with unknown injuries. Two people inside the house were found deceased. Relatives on the scene identified the victims as sisters.

Dectives from the Sheriff's office are investigating the cause of the fire and the State Fire Marshal has been notified.

