Insurance will cover burst pipe damage if you do your due diligence

A real mess. That's what happens if you have a burst water pipe in your home or apartment. Insurance can cover damage, but you have to follow some simple steps to make that happen.

"Well your homeowners policy is about as broad a policy as you'll get, and it has very few exclusions. But it has certain duties," said Joe Fuller with Stead and Fuller Insurance.

The two big things a homeowner has to to do is maintain heat in their home at all times, and shut off the water if they're gone for an extended period.

Do those two tasks, and you should be set.

As for apartments, Fuller says most renters insurance carries the same terms as homeowners policies. The only difference is the consequences should the tenant not keep up with their responsibilities.

"If you rent an apartment and going to be gone a long time, and you don't use necessary precautions and your pipes freeze and damage people below you, you're actually liable for that damage too, generally speaking," said Fuller.

While these terms are standard for most policies, it's always a good idea to double check with your insurance agent to make sure you're 100 percent covered.

