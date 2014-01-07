Mt. Olive residents divided over possible annexation

Mt. Olive residents ask city and state leaders about the possible annexation. Source: Erika Gonzalez/WBRC

There's been talk about possibly annexing Mt. Olive into Gardendale and some residents say the topic is creating a rift among neighbors.

"I think it will divide the town. I've already seen some hard feeling and I hate that," Gilbert Belcher said.



Tuesday evening, Gardendale and state leaders answered questions about the proposal. However, one resident says not everyone was welcome at the meeting.



"I'm obviously not in the meeting because I refused to sign the petition which was a requirement to get into the meeting," Tracy Calvert said.



The group Mt. Olive Matters started the drive to become part of Gardendale. It started after voters in Gardendale said "yes" to starting their own school system.

"There are a ton of people currently zoned for the Gardendale schools who want to continue with their kids they're excited about the new city school system, and they think it's the best for Mt. Olive," Calvert said.



Jefferson County School Board member Oscar Mann says there are abotu 500 Mt. Olive students attending Gardendale City schools based on the county's zoning lines. The future of those students is out of the board's control at this point.

"How much is annexed or if there is none annexed, those lines will be redrawn. So currently there is not plan because there is no finite area that is going to be or not be in it," Mann said.



