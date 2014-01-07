Bursting pipes create frozen mess at University of Alabama campus

Frozen pipes turned part of the University of Alabama campus into a frozen mess Tuesday.

Underground irrigation pipes on the Quad burst Monday and froze overnight. It created two frozen ponds next to Denny Chimes, making the wet spots look like ice rinks.

University ground crews salted ice that had covered sidewalks and put up cones to block the area.

However, that didn't stop some from walking onto the ice and even trying to skate on it.

