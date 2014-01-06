Investigators arrest 2 men, search for 1 in Northport home invasion

L-R: James T. Bostic and Andrew Bryant were arrested in the crime. Source: Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide Unit

Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide Unit investigators have arrested two men they say are connected to a recent home invasion.

Andrew Bryant, 19, has been charged with burglary and rape and is being held on a $120,000 bond. James Tristen Bostic, 19, has been charged with burglary and is being held on a $60,000 bond for this charge as well as other unrelated charges.

Investigators are also still searching for Christopher Terze Childs, 19, in connection to the case. Authorities have filed charges of burglary and rape against Childs.

The three suspects are accused of forcing their way in to a home on Hunter Creek Road Jan. 2, burglarizing the residents and sexually assaulting a female victim.

If you have any information about Childs' whereabouts, please call authorities at 205-464-8690 or CrimeStoppers at 205-752-7867.

