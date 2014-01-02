Gadsden woman shot in leg at home on New Year's Eve

A close up look at the bullet hole in Gilliland's home. Source: WBRC video

A bullet fired from outside this Gadsden home struck resident Peggy Gilliland in the leg on New Year's Eve. Source: WBRC video

An elderly Gadsden woman is recovering in the hospital after getting shot while sitting in her home on New Year's Eve.

Margaret Elains has lived across from the victim, 73-year-old Peggy Gilliland, in Gadsden for 52 years.

She said what happened Tuesday night has her and her neighbors on edge.

"I can't put it together. Like I said, we first thought a drive-by, maybe. But usually we don't have no problems in this area," said Elains.

Gadsden police said a bullet went through Gilliand's home just before midnight on Tuesday, Dec. 31. Gilliand's son Larry said he was in his bedroom at the time of the shooting and his mom Peggy was in the living room.

Larry said he heard his mother screaming in the living room. When he went to check on her he said she was shot in the leg. He wrapped his belt around her leg where she was shot until help arrived.

"They was up the street up yonder and up and down this road," Elains said.

Elains hasn't talked to Gilliland since the shooting but said she got an update from her daughter-in-law on Wednesday.

"She said she was trying to save her leg and her foot and we don't know what's happening. None of us," said Elains.

Police are not saying if the shooting was related to celebratory gunfire at this time. An investigator with the department said they did make arrests on New Year's Eve but none pertaining to celebratory gunfire.

As police continue their investigation, Elains said it's a little harder to fall asleep not knowing what really happened.

"With all this happening no one knows why. That's what we want to know, is why," said Elains.

Gilliland is recuperating at UAB hospital. Her son said the bullet hit an artery in her leg and had to have surgery. He said she came out of surgery well and her leg was able to be saved.

Copyright 2014 WBRC. All rights reserved