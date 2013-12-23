Lawsuit filed against Alagasco over Gate City explosion

A man who was injured in last week's explosion at the Marks Village Apartments in Gate City has filed a lawsuit against Alagasco and the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District(HABD), along with multiple unnamed defendants.

Attorney Glenda G. Cochran filed the suit for the family of Darryle Jerome Brown through Brown's mother, Beverly Johnson. Brown remains in the hospital for treatment.

The lawsuit alleges Alagasco had been informed of natural gas leaks in the Gate City area near Marks Village Apartments and had failed to investigate, fix and maintain the gas distribution lines. According to the lawsuit, Alagasco's negligence "was a proximate cause of the subject explosion and Plaintiff Darryle Jerome Brown's injuries."

The lawsuit also claims negligence against the housing authority by saying it "had a duty to inspect, warn, and/or make safe any dangerous conditions at the Marks Village Apartments as the owner/lessor/manager of said premises."

Compensatory and punitive damages are being sought in the lawsuit. A jury trial has been demanded.

Brown lost his fiancé, 40-year-old Tyrennis Laval Mabry, in the explosion. Mabry was the only person killed in the incident.

Alagasco and the housing authority have not commented on the lawsuit.

