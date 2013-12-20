Tuscaloosa Co. authorities investigate murder-suicide

Tuscaloosa County authorities at the scene of an attempted murder-suicide at a home on Koffman Loop Road. Source: Kelvin Reynolds/WBRC

Authorities say a stepson and his stepmother are dead Friday in a murder-suicide.



Authorities said the shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20 at a home on Koffman Loop Road in Tuscaloosa County.

Kathy White, 64, allegedly shot her stepson, Michael White, 43, multiple times, then turned the gun on herself and fired a shot while deputies were outside the house, according to Sgt. Dale Phillips with the Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit.

Dale says that Michael White was pronounced dead a short time after he was taken to DCH. Kathy White has also passed away.



Dale says this appears to be part of an ongoing domestic dispute.



The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office, Metro Homicide Unit, Northport Fire Rescue and NorthStar ambulance service responded to the scene.

