Driver, 91, dies in Trussville wreck

The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the man killed in a wreck Tuesday in Trussville.

Arthur Carson, 91, was killed in a wreck on Highway 11 near the Colonial Promenade at Tutwiler Farm Shopping Center. The accident happened around 2 p.m.

Check back to MyFoxal.com as we get more information on this story.

Copyright 2013 WBRC. All rights reserved.

