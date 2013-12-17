Editorial: Fire safety

The following is an editorial from FOX6 WBRC-TV General Manager Lou Kirchen, first aired on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

We've had a spate of house fires lately. We're not used to it being quite so cold this early in the winter. Folks are trying to keep warm by any means available, even using candles to read by.

The next few days are expected to be warmer, but we know winter will return shortly. And so, it's important to be vigilant when using space heaters and candles…anything with a live flame. Please, please don't leave them unattended. Keep them away from curtains and bed spreads…anything that could catch fire.

If you have a live Christmas tree, please keep it watered. Dry needles and branches can become kindling for fire. Christmas lights are beautiful, but don't overload your home's electrical system by trying to plug everything in to too few electrical outlets.

If you have smoke detectors in your home, please make sure they are working. When was the last time you changed the batteries? If you can afford them, but don't have them, please consider getting them for your home and put them in key locations, like outside bedroom doors. And, if you can, add carbon monoxide detectors for additional protection.

These are all things most of us already know, but our recent fires remind us of the importance of being very careful when using heat and power sources. Please be safe.

