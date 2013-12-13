SCLC hosts Christmas Parenting Rally in Tuscaloosa Dec. 14

Tuscaloosa City Schools are partnering with the Southern Christian Leadership Conference to support parents.

Westlawn Middle School is hosting the 5th Annual Christmas Parenting Rally. Kids and parents kcan participate in a variety of workshops. They're geared toward showing adults how to support kids at home and improve what they're accomplishing inside the classroom.

The workshop is Saturday, Dec. 14 from 8 a.m. to noon.

