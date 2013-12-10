East Ala. man arrested on child sex abuse charges

Anniston police arrested an east Alabama man today on charges of child sex abuse.

Rafael Hammond, 41, is charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old. Police say other charges could follow.

The investigation began in August after a young girl reported being touched inappropriately on several occasions.

Police arrested Hammond today on a traffic stop in Cleburne County. He is being held in the Calhoun County Jail, according to online records.

