Hoover City Schools vote to keep buses under a fee-based system

The Hoover City Schools Board of Education has reversed a vote to end regular education bus services in 2014, but the decision could still cost parents money.

The board voted Monday to reinstate bus service but there will likely be a fee associated with it. The board is working with the U.S. Department of Justice to set up a fee-based system.

"We're working brought a process by which we can asses a fee for ridership which is not uncommon in other parts of the country. So we're working through various agencies to see what that fee structure needs to look like," Jason Gaston, Hoover City Schools spokesperson, said.



Parents who spoke with FOX6 News say they support the decision to keep the bus service. Officials say they've listened to the public's concerns over the last five months and believe that keeping their buses and bus drivers is the best decision.

The cut was originally made in an effort to save the school system more than $2 million a year. Earlier this year, the board passed an operating budget that included a $17 million deficit.

Gaston says that because there are several agencies involved in setting up the new system, it could be some time before the board can confirm the fee.



