Fire extinguished at Birmingham apartment complex

Fire crews at the scene on Thursday. (Photo: Clare Huddleston)

Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews have put out a fire after a blaze erupted at an apartment building on Thursday morning.

It happed off Beacon East Parkway. Battalion Chief Ty Gober says the fire was in one unit, but two others had smoke and water damage.

At least two families will be displaced after the fire.

