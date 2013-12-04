Tuscaloosa Mayor to speak at Harvard University

Students at Harvard University are getting a lesson about the Alabama tornado outbreak of 2011.



Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox will speak at Harvard's Kennedy School of Government. Maddox will discuss the city's response to the massive EF-4 twister that ripped though Tuscaloosa. He will also talk about how restructuring of the area's emergency management system before the tornado helped in the aftermath of the storm.



Harvard is playing host to more than two dozen newly elected mayors this week.

Copyright 2013 WBRC. All rights reserved.