Tuscaloosa Mayor to speak at Harvard University

Students at Harvard University
are getting a lesson about the Alabama tornado outbreak of 2011.
Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox
will speak at Harvard's Kennedy School of Government. Maddox will discuss the
city's response to the massive EF-4 twister that ripped though Tuscaloosa. He
will also talk about how restructuring of the area's emergency management
system before the tornado helped in the aftermath of the storm.
Harvard is playing host to more than two dozen newly elected mayors this week.
