No injuries in small plane crash near Bessemer

This is the light pole that the pilot clipped as she crash-landed into a field near Bessemer. Source: Melanie Posey

The plane landed in a wooded field in the Hopewell community. There were no injuries. Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

A pilot walked away without any injuries after crash-landing her plan in an open field near Bessemer on Monday.

The pilot, Joy B., was flying her dad's Cessna 150 from Minnesota to Enterprise, Ala., and was in the home stretch when she had to make an emergency landing.

Joy had stopped in Courtland, Ala. to refuel, but the Courtland airport didn't have any fuel. She then tried to make it to the Bessemer airport with only 13 gallons of fuel when she left from Courtland, according to Chief Deputy Randy Christian with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

She was flying at 5,500 felt but dropped to 2,500 feet after getting into bad weather. The plane started having engine problems and lost power, so Joy aimed for a small field near Wind Ridge Lane to make a crash landing.

On the way down, the plane clipped a street light, knocking it to the ground. The plane veered from a flat part of the field to a mound where it eventually came to rest.

"There is some damage. I'm not sure about that. But I walked away from it so without any injury so that's good," Joy said.

She started flying in June and got her pilot's license in September. Joy says she'll go back up, and wants to fly mission flights in Indonesia, like her dad does.

"I'm glad it wasn't worse. I'm very thankful. I think God was taking care of me," she said.

A man who lives in the area and was one of the first on the scene is letting Joy keep her plane in his airplane hangar until she can decide what to do with it.

Chief Deputy Christian said the plane is a 1972 Cessna 150 two seat aircraft with a tail number N16078.

The crash site is near Green Drive in the Hopewell community. The FAA is investigating the case.

