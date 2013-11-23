Easy red beans and rice with sausage, buttermilk praline-pumpkin bundt cake

MENU
Easy Red Beans & Rice with Sausage
Makes 6 Servings
Prep: 15 min, Cook: 40-ish min
1 lb. Conecuh smoked sausage, sliced
1 medium yellow onion, chopped
2 celery ribs, chopped
1/2 large green bell pepper, chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 tsp. Creole seasoning
1 (14.5-oz.) can chicken broth
2 (15-oz.) cans light red kidney beans, drained
1 (6-oz.) can tomato paste
1 cup water
Hot cooked rice, sliced green onions, chopped fresh parley, hot sauce
Brown sausage in a large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat 5 minutes. Remove from skillet. Saute onion, celery, and bell pepper in drippings until soft, about 8 minutes. Add garlic and cook 1 min. Sprinkle with Creole seasoning and stir in cooked sausage, broth, and remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low, and simmer 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Serve over hot cooked rice with green onions, parsley, and hot sauce.
Buttermilk Praline-Pumpkin Bundt Cake
makes 15 servings
the cake
1 cup butter, softened
1 {16-oz} box dark brown sugar
3 eggs
1/2 tsp lemon zest
1 Tbsp lemon juice
2 tsp vanilla extract
1 {15-oz} can pumpkin
3 cups ap flour
2 tsp pumpkin pie spice
1 1/2 tsp baking soda
1/2 tsp kosher salt
1 cup whole buttermilk
one
grease & flour a 10-inch bundt pan
beat the butter & brown sugar on medium-high speed w/ an electric stand mixer
until light & airy
{about 5 minutes}
add the eggs & the next 3 ingredients
mix just until the yellow disappears on low speed
add the pumpkin & blend well
two
whisk together the flour & the next 3 ingredients in a small bowl
add to the batter alternately w/ the buttermilk & mix on low speed until just incorporated
spoon batter into the prepared pan & tap on the counter top several times
three
bake at 325 degrees for 1 hour & 15 minutes
or until a wooden pick tests clean when inserted into the cake
remove the cake from the oven
{let stand for 10 minutes}
invert the cake onto a wire rack
cool at least 1 hour before drizzling w/ the glaze
{transfer the cake to a serving plate before glazing}
the glaze
1 cup dark brown sugar
1/3 cup whole buttermilk
1/4 cup butter
1 cup powdered sugar, sifted
1 tsp vanilla extract
bring the first 3 ingredients to a boil in a 2-qt saucepan over medium heat
cook 30 seconds & remove from heat
{whisk constantly & turn down the heat a touch}
whisk in the powdered sugar & the vanilla
let stand 8 minutes, whisking occasionally, until thickened & smooth
the finish
1 cup chopped toasted pecans
drizzle the glaze over the cake w/ a soup spoon in a back & forth motion
start on the top of the cake & allow it to slowly spill down the cake sides
work your way around the cake until all of the glaze has been used
{double drips are appreciated}
top w/ pecans
