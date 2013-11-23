Easy red beans and rice with sausage, buttermilk praline-pumpkin bundt cake

MENU

Buttermilk Praline-Pumpkin Bundt Cake

Makes 6 Servings

Prep: 15 min, Cook: 40-ish min

1 lb. Conecuh smoked sausage, sliced

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

2 celery ribs, chopped

1/2 large green bell pepper, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 tsp. Creole seasoning

1 (14.5-oz.) can chicken broth

2 (15-oz.) cans light red kidney beans, drained

1 (6-oz.) can tomato paste

1 cup water

Hot cooked rice, sliced green onions, chopped fresh parley, hot sauce

Brown sausage in a large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat 5 minutes. Remove from skillet. Saute onion, celery, and bell pepper in drippings until soft, about 8 minutes. Add garlic and cook 1 min. Sprinkle with Creole seasoning and stir in cooked sausage, broth, and remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low, and simmer 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Serve over hot cooked rice with green onions, parsley, and hot sauce.

Buttermilk Praline-Pumpkin Bundt Cake

makes 15 servings

the cake

1 cup butter, softened

1 {16-oz} box dark brown sugar

3 eggs

1/2 tsp lemon zest

1 Tbsp lemon juice

2 tsp vanilla extract

1 {15-oz} can pumpkin

3 cups ap flour

2 tsp pumpkin pie spice

1 1/2 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1 cup whole buttermilk

one

grease & flour a 10-inch bundt pan

beat the butter & brown sugar on medium-high speed w/ an electric stand mixer

until light & airy

{about 5 minutes}

add the eggs & the next 3 ingredients

mix just until the yellow disappears on low speed

add the pumpkin & blend well

two

whisk together the flour & the next 3 ingredients in a small bowl

add to the batter alternately w/ the buttermilk & mix on low speed until just incorporated

spoon batter into the prepared pan & tap on the counter top several times

three

bake at 325 degrees for 1 hour & 15 minutes

or until a wooden pick tests clean when inserted into the cake

remove the cake from the oven

{let stand for 10 minutes}

invert the cake onto a wire rack

cool at least 1 hour before drizzling w/ the glaze

{transfer the cake to a serving plate before glazing}

the glaze

1 cup dark brown sugar

1/3 cup whole buttermilk

1/4 cup butter

1 cup powdered sugar, sifted

1 tsp vanilla extract

bring the first 3 ingredients to a boil in a 2-qt saucepan over medium heat

cook 30 seconds & remove from heat

{whisk constantly & turn down the heat a touch}

whisk in the powdered sugar & the vanilla

let stand 8 minutes, whisking occasionally, until thickened & smooth

the finish

1 cup chopped toasted pecans

drizzle the glaze over the cake w/ a soup spoon in a back & forth motion

start on the top of the cake & allow it to slowly spill down the cake sides

work your way around the cake until all of the glaze has been used

{double drips are appreciated}

top w/ pecans

