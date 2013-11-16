Barbecue shrimp, bacon-pecan baked vidalia onion dip and peanut butter cup pretzel pie

MENU

Buttermilk Lipstick Recipe Links:

Barbecue Shrimp

Bacon-Pecan Baked Vidalia Onion Dip

Peanut Butter Cup-Pretzel Pie





Barbecue Shrimp

makes 8 snacking servings

w/ french bread for sopping

{you'll be peeling 'em in 15 min}

{tailgating at home or away}

1/2 cup butter, cut into 8 pieces

2 Tbsp worcestershire sauce

1 Tbsp tabasco sauce

juice of 1 lemon

3 small garlic cloves, pressed

2 Tbsp chopped fresh parsley

1 Tbsp chopped fresh thyme

1 Tbsp creole seasoning

1 1/2 lb {16-20 count} unpeeled shrimp

1.) combine butter & next 7 ingredients in a large skillet over medium high heat

stir until the butter melts & begins to bubble

2.) add the shrimp to the skillet, tossing to coat w/ the butter mixture

saute until the shrimp turn pink & they're cooked through

{about 5 to 6 min}

tailgating on the go

sauté in a cast iron skillet on the grill

Bacon-Pecan Baked Vidalia Onion Dip

makes 8 to 10 servings

{tv tailgating}

4 bacon slices

1 really large vidalia onion, chopped

{3 cups}

1 garlic clove, pressed

1 {8-oz} package cream cheese, softened

1 {6-oz} block gruyere, shredded

3/4 cup mayo

2 Tbsp dijon

pepper to taste

1/3 cup toasted pecans * a handful of chopped parsley * sliced scallions

frito scoops

cook bacon in a large non-stick skillet on medium heat 8 to 10 minutes or until crisp

remove bacon drippings from the skillet & swipe w/ a paper towel

heat 1 Tbsp drippings in same skillet over high heat

cook onions 6 minutes, stirring often

{edges will caramelize... make sure that skillet is super hot}

add garlic & cook 1 minute

stir together cream cheese & next 4 ingredients in a large bowl

fold in onions & transfer to a lightly greased 1 1/2 quart casserole dish

bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes

{until heated through & golden brown on the edges}

sprinkle w/ pecans, parsley, scallions & crumbled bacon

the saks fifth of dips

Peanut Butter Cup-Pretzel Pie

makes 8 {more than generous} servings

{tv tailgating}

the crust

1 cup graham cracker crumbs

1 cup pretzel crumbs

1/2 cup melted butter

1/4 cup dark brown sugar

lightly grease a 9-inch pie plate & place on a baking sheet

stir together ingredients in a large bowl

press evenly & firmly into pie plate

{on bottom * up sides * on lip}

bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes & cool completely before filling

{about 30 minutes}

the filling

1 {8-oz} package cream cheese, softened

1 cup creamy peanut butter

3/4 cup dark brown sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 half-pint container whipping cream

13 miniature Reese's peanut butter cups

blend the first 4 ingredients in a large bowl w/ a hand-held mixer on medium-high speed until combined

{do not over mix or the peanut butter will begin to separate}

beat the whipping cream on high speed in a separate large bowl until stiff peaks form

gradually fold the whipped cream into the peanut butter mixture

place 13 peanut butter cups in the bottom of the cooled crust

pour the filling into the prepared crust

chill the pie 20 minutes

the finish

12 miniature Reese's peanut butter cups, cut in half

8 pretzel twists

remove the pie from the fridge & garnish w/ peanut butter cups & pretzels

{any design you think looks pretty}

chill the pie at least 8 hours before slicing & serving

cover any leftovers loosely w/ plastic wrap