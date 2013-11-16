Barbecue shrimp, bacon-pecan baked vidalia onion dip and peanut butter cup pretzel pie

MENU
makes 8 snacking servings
w/ french bread for sopping
{you'll be peeling 'em in 15 min}
{tailgating at home or away}
1/2 cup butter, cut into 8 pieces
2 Tbsp worcestershire sauce
1 Tbsp tabasco sauce
juice of 1 lemon
3 small garlic cloves, pressed
2 Tbsp chopped fresh parsley
1 Tbsp chopped fresh thyme
1 Tbsp creole seasoning
1 1/2 lb {16-20 count} unpeeled shrimp
1.) combine butter & next 7 ingredients in a large skillet over medium high heat
stir until the butter melts & begins to bubble
2.) add the shrimp to the skillet, tossing to coat w/ the butter mixture
saute until the shrimp turn pink & they're cooked through
{about 5 to 6 min}
tailgating on the go
sauté in a cast iron skillet on the grill
Bacon-Pecan Baked Vidalia Onion Dip
makes 8 to 10 servings
{tv tailgating}
4 bacon slices
1 really large vidalia onion, chopped
{3 cups}
1 garlic clove, pressed
1 {8-oz} package cream cheese, softened
1 {6-oz} block gruyere, shredded
3/4 cup mayo
2 Tbsp dijon
pepper to taste
1/3 cup toasted pecans * a handful of chopped parsley * sliced scallions
frito scoops
cook bacon in a large non-stick skillet on medium heat 8 to 10 minutes or until crisp
remove bacon drippings from the skillet & swipe w/ a paper towel
heat 1 Tbsp drippings in same skillet over high heat
cook onions 6 minutes, stirring often
{edges will caramelize... make sure that skillet is super hot}
add garlic & cook 1 minute
stir together cream cheese & next 4 ingredients in a large bowl
fold in onions & transfer to a lightly greased 1 1/2 quart casserole dish
bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes
{until heated through & golden brown on the edges}
sprinkle w/ pecans, parsley, scallions & crumbled bacon
the saks fifth of dips
Peanut Butter Cup-Pretzel Pie
makes 8 {more than generous} servings
{tv tailgating}
the crust
1 cup graham cracker crumbs
1 cup pretzel crumbs
1/2 cup melted butter
1/4 cup dark brown sugar
lightly grease a 9-inch pie plate & place on a baking sheet
stir together ingredients in a large bowl
press evenly & firmly into pie plate
{on bottom * up sides * on lip}
bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes & cool completely before filling
{about 30 minutes}
the filling
1 {8-oz} package cream cheese, softened
1 cup creamy peanut butter
3/4 cup dark brown sugar
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 half-pint container whipping cream
13 miniature Reese's peanut butter cups
blend the first 4 ingredients in a large bowl w/ a hand-held mixer on medium-high speed until combined
{do not over mix or the peanut butter will begin to separate}
beat the whipping cream on high speed in a separate large bowl until stiff peaks form
gradually fold the whipped cream into the peanut butter mixture
place 13 peanut butter cups in the bottom of the cooled crust
pour the filling into the prepared crust
chill the pie 20 minutes
the finish
12 miniature Reese's peanut butter cups, cut in half
8 pretzel twists
remove the pie from the fridge & garnish w/ peanut butter cups & pretzels
{any design you think looks pretty}
chill the pie at least 8 hours before slicing & serving
cover any leftovers loosely w/ plastic wrap
