Buffalo chicken sliders, blue cheese-basil aioli, fresh lemon spinach dip

makes 12
1/4 cup Louisiana Hot Sauce
3 Tbsp melted butter
12 Zaxby's chicken fingers, cut in half
12 slider buns or dinner rolls
stir together hot sauce & butter in a medium bowl
toss in chicken tenders w/ a pair of tongs
cut rolls in half leaving the very edge attached
stuff 2 chicken pieces into each roll & dollop w/ aioli
makes about 1 1/2 cups
1 cup mayo
1/2 cup crumbled blue cheese
2 Tbsp chopped fresh basil
1 small green onion, minced
1 small garlic clove, pressed
freshly ground black pepper
stir together ingredients in a small bowl
game plan
make rolls up to 1 month in advance & store in the freezer in zip-top bags
press all of the air out of the bag before sealing
thaw on your counter in the bag
make Blue Cheese-Basil Aioli up to 2 days ahead
Fresh Lemon Spinach Dip
makes 10 servings
1 {16-oz} container sour cream
3/4 cup mayo
1/2 box {1 packet} Lipton vegetable soup mix
3 Tbsp fresh lemon juice
3 green onions, sliced
1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
1 {10-oz} package frozen spinach, thawed
fresh pepper to taste
sun chips * fresh vegetables * corn chips
stir together first 6 ingredients in a large bowl
place spinach on several layers of paper towels & twist over the kitchen sink
wring as much of the liquid from the spinach as you can
place spinach in the bowl with the ingredients & stir well w/ a fork
breaking up the spinach to disperse through the dip
season liberally w/ freshly ground pepper
chill the dip at least 1 hour before serving
