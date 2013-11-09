MENU

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

Blue Cheese-Basil Aioli

Fresh Lemon Spinach Dip

makes 12

1/4 cup Louisiana Hot Sauce

3 Tbsp melted butter

12 Zaxby's chicken fingers, cut in half

12 slider buns or dinner rolls

stir together hot sauce & butter in a medium bowl

toss in chicken tenders w/ a pair of tongs

cut rolls in half leaving the very edge attached

stuff 2 chicken pieces into each roll & dollop w/ aioli

Blue Cheese-Basil Aioli

makes about 1 1/2 cups

1 cup mayo

1/2 cup crumbled blue cheese

2 Tbsp chopped fresh basil

1 small green onion, minced

1 small garlic clove, pressed

freshly ground black pepper

stir together ingredients in a small bowl

game plan

make rolls up to 1 month in advance & store in the freezer in zip-top bags

press all of the air out of the bag before sealing

thaw on your counter in the bag

make Blue Cheese-Basil Aioli up to 2 days ahead

Fresh Lemon Spinach Dip

makes 10 servings

1 {16-oz} container sour cream

3/4 cup mayo

1/2 box {1 packet} Lipton vegetable soup mix

3 Tbsp fresh lemon juice

3 green onions, sliced

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

1 {10-oz} package frozen spinach, thawed

fresh pepper to taste

sun chips * fresh vegetables * corn chips

stir together first 6 ingredients in a large bowl

place spinach on several layers of paper towels & twist over the kitchen sink

wring as much of the liquid from the spinach as you can

place spinach in the bowl with the ingredients & stir well w/ a fork

breaking up the spinach to disperse through the dip

season liberally w/ freshly ground pepper

chill the dip at least 1 hour before serving