Beer cheese sausage game day muffins, shrimp and grits and buttermilk pound cake

MENU
Buttermilk Lipstick Recipe Links:
Beer Cheese-Sausage Game Day Muffins
Gulf Coast Bloody Mary's
Fresh Fruit
Beer Cheese-Sausage Game Day Muffins
makes 2 dozen
1 lb hot pork breakfast sausage
2 eggs
2 Tbsp coarse grain mustard
1 bottle Budweiser
{east of the Mississippi may prefer Coors}
3 1/2 cups Bisquick
1 {8-oz} package finely shredded cheddar
2 scallions, minced
one
brown & crumble sausage in a small non-stick skillet over medium-high heat until no longer pink
{about 8 to 10 minutes}
drain well & pat excess grease w/ paper towels
place on a dinner plate & rapid-chill in the freezer while you complete the next steps
{rapid-chill just means we're going to get on w/ it & cool the sausage quickly}
two
whisk together the eggs, mustard & beer in a medium bowl
toss together the Bisquick, cheddar, scallions & cooled sausage in a very large bowl
{coat all ingredients well}
fold the egg mixture into the Bisquick mixture with a rubber spatula
{the key is not to over mix}
scrape the sides of the bowl & lift the mixture from the bottom to combine well
three
using an ice cream scoop, portion the batter into 2 lightly greased {12-cup} muffin tins
{i have the greatest Wilton non-stick silver muffin tins}
bake at 400 degrees for 14 to 16 minutes or until the centers are set
{do not over bake}
cool a few minutes & begin loosening the muffins from the tins using a small palate knife
serve warm
Shrimp and Grits
makes 4 servings
the grits
6 cups water
1 1/2 tsp kosher salt
1 1/2 cups stone ground grits
3/4 cup packed fine & feathery grated asiago
2 Tbsp butter
freshly ground black pepper to taste
bring water & salt to a rolling boil... whisk in the grits
cook, whisking occasionally, over low-ish heat until tender
{about 30 to 40 minutes}
remove from heat & whisk in the remaining ingredients
the shrimp
6 Tbsp butter
3 small garlic cloves, pressed
1 1/2 lb {21-25 count} fresh shrimp, peeled & deveined
6 small scallions, sliced
1/4 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
the juice of a lemon
kosher salt & pepper to taste
melt butter in a large non-stick skillet over medium heat
{a sizzle-y melt is good & you should always feel confident about adjusting the heat up or down while you're cooking}
add the garlic & cook 1 minute
add the shrimp & cook 1 minute
add the remaining ingredients & cook until the shrimp are no longer pink
{about 4 minutes}
serve over the asiago grits
{adjust seasonings before serving}
Buttermilk Pound Cake
makes 16 servings
total time: 2 hours or so
1 1/2 cups salted butter, softened
3 cups sugar
5 large eggs, at room temperature
2 Tbsp fresh lemon juice
2 tsp pure vanilla extract
3 cups ap flour
1 cup whole buttermilk
first things first
Preheat your oven to 325 degrees.
Grease & flour 1 {10-inch} tube pan or 2 {9-x 5-inch} loaf pans.
Cream the butter & the sugar w/ an electric stand mixer until light & fluffy.
The mixture should be well aerated & it will lighten in color from a soft yellow to pale & creamy.
{this should take at least 5 minutes or so}
Add the eggs one at a time & mix until well blended, then add the lemon juice & vanilla.
Add the flour alternately with the buttermilk & mix on low speed.
The last little bit that goes into the mixer should be flour.
I prefer to stop the mixer & fold this in by hand so I don't over mix it.
This will give you a chance to use a rubber spatula to get down onto the bottom of the bowl to fold everything together well.
Spoon the batter evenly into the prepared pan{s}. Bake at 325 degrees for 1 hour & 10 minutes to 1 hour & 20 minutes.
{use a long wooden pick to check the cake for doneness... it should come out clean}
Cool the cake in the pan{s} for 10 minutes. Run a small palate knife between the cake & the pan edge.
Remove the cake from the pan & cool on a wire rack.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.