Beer cheese sausage game day muffins, shrimp and grits and buttermilk pound cake

Beer Cheese-Sausage Game Day Muffins

Shrimp and Grits

Buttermilk Pound Cake

Gulf Coast Bloody Mary's

Fresh Fruit





makes 2 dozen

1 lb hot pork breakfast sausage

2 eggs

2 Tbsp coarse grain mustard

1 bottle Budweiser

{east of the Mississippi may prefer Coors}

3 1/2 cups Bisquick

1 {8-oz} package finely shredded cheddar

2 scallions, minced

one

brown & crumble sausage in a small non-stick skillet over medium-high heat until no longer pink

{about 8 to 10 minutes}

drain well & pat excess grease w/ paper towels

place on a dinner plate & rapid-chill in the freezer while you complete the next steps

{rapid-chill just means we're going to get on w/ it & cool the sausage quickly}

two

whisk together the eggs, mustard & beer in a medium bowl

toss together the Bisquick, cheddar, scallions & cooled sausage in a very large bowl

{coat all ingredients well}

fold the egg mixture into the Bisquick mixture with a rubber spatula

{the key is not to over mix}

scrape the sides of the bowl & lift the mixture from the bottom to combine well

three

using an ice cream scoop, portion the batter into 2 lightly greased {12-cup} muffin tins

{i have the greatest Wilton non-stick silver muffin tins}

bake at 400 degrees for 14 to 16 minutes or until the centers are set

{do not over bake}

cool a few minutes & begin loosening the muffins from the tins using a small palate knife

serve warm

Shrimp and Grits

makes 4 servings

the grits

6 cups water

1 1/2 tsp kosher salt

1 1/2 cups stone ground grits

3/4 cup packed fine & feathery grated asiago

2 Tbsp butter

freshly ground black pepper to taste

bring water & salt to a rolling boil... whisk in the grits

cook, whisking occasionally, over low-ish heat until tender

{about 30 to 40 minutes}

remove from heat & whisk in the remaining ingredients

the shrimp

6 Tbsp butter

3 small garlic cloves, pressed

1 1/2 lb {21-25 count} fresh shrimp, peeled & deveined

6 small scallions, sliced

1/4 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

the juice of a lemon

kosher salt & pepper to taste

melt butter in a large non-stick skillet over medium heat

{a sizzle-y melt is good & you should always feel confident about adjusting the heat up or down while you're cooking}

add the garlic & cook 1 minute

add the shrimp & cook 1 minute

add the remaining ingredients & cook until the shrimp are no longer pink

{about 4 minutes}

serve over the asiago grits

{adjust seasonings before serving}

Buttermilk Pound Cake

makes 16 servings

total time: 2 hours or so

1 1/2 cups salted butter, softened

3 cups sugar

5 large eggs, at room temperature

2 Tbsp fresh lemon juice

2 tsp pure vanilla extract

3 cups ap flour

1 cup whole buttermilk

first things first

Preheat your oven to 325 degrees.

Grease & flour 1 {10-inch} tube pan or 2 {9-x 5-inch} loaf pans.

Cream the butter & the sugar w/ an electric stand mixer until light & fluffy.

The mixture should be well aerated & it will lighten in color from a soft yellow to pale & creamy.

{this should take at least 5 minutes or so}

Add the eggs one at a time & mix until well blended, then add the lemon juice & vanilla.

Add the flour alternately with the buttermilk & mix on low speed.

The last little bit that goes into the mixer should be flour.

I prefer to stop the mixer & fold this in by hand so I don't over mix it.

This will give you a chance to use a rubber spatula to get down onto the bottom of the bowl to fold everything together well.

Spoon the batter evenly into the prepared pan{s}. Bake at 325 degrees for 1 hour & 10 minutes to 1 hour & 20 minutes.

{use a long wooden pick to check the cake for doneness... it should come out clean}

Cool the cake in the pan{s} for 10 minutes. Run a small palate knife between the cake & the pan edge.

Remove the cake from the pan & cool on a wire rack.