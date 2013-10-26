Sticky Hoisin Mini Dogs, Bloody Mary Shrimp Cocktail and Pizza Bites

Serve your shrimp iced down or in shot glasses with a little sauce. Source: Brianne Britzius/WBRC

MENU

- Sticky Hoisin Glazed Mini Dogs

- Bloody Mary Shrimp Cocktail

- Pizza Bites

Sticky Hoisin-Glazed Mini Dogs

makes 8 servings

1/2 cup Kikkoman hoisin sauce

the juice of 1/2 a lime

1 Tbsp bourbon

3/4 tsp grated ginger

1/2 tsp crushed red pepper flakes

1 {14 oz} package Hillshire Farms Lil Smokies

cilantro * green onion * sesame seeds

combine first 6 ingredients in a 3-qt saucepan & cook over medium-low heat

{stirring often}

until heated through about 10 to 12 minutes

{sprinkle}

w/ a handful of chopped cilantro, a sliced green onion & sesame seeds

{serve in little baby rectangular dinner rolls... but only if you want to}

Bloody Mary Shrimp Cocktail

this high-low app hits all the highlights of a good game day

* quick & easy to prepare *

{20 minute prep start to finish}

* pack *

{zip-lock bags & containers}

* transport *

{coolers w/ wheels make it a breeze}

* simple to serve *

{nestle bowls of shrimp & sauce into larger bowls filled w/ ice}

Bloody Mary Cocktail Sauce

makes 1 1/2 cups

{stir}

1 cup ketchup

1/4 cup vodka

2 to 3 Tbsp prepared horseradish

1 Tbsp fresh lime juice

2 tsp Old Bay seasoning

1 tsp worcestershire sauce

1 tsp Tabasco sauce

{serve w/}

2 lbs {21-25 count} fresh shrimp

peeled * deveined * cooked

Pepperoni Pizza Bites

makes 2 dozen

3/4 cup ap flour

1/4 tsp baking soda

1 tbsp chopped fresh basil

1 egg

1 cup whole buttermilk

1 garlic clove, pressed

1 {4-oz} package turkey pepperoni minis

1 cup shredded mozzarella

1/3 cup finely grated & packed asiago

{use a microplane grater}

a few grinds of freshly ground pepper

spicy marinara pasta sauce

one

whisk together first 3 ingredients in a large bowl

whisk in egg, buttermilk & garlic

fold in pepperoni, cheeses & pepper w/ a rubber spatula

let stand 5 minutes

two

lightly grease 1 {24-cup} miniature muffin tin w/ cooking spray

divide batter between cups, filling 3/4 full

bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 28 minutes or until lightly browned & center is set

cool 2 minutes & begin removing from pans using a paring knife

serve w/ warm marinara