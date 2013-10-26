Sticky Hoisin Mini Dogs, Bloody Mary Shrimp Cocktail and Pizza Bites

MENU
Sticky Hoisin Glazed Mini Dogs
Sticky Hoisin-Glazed Mini Dogs
makes 8 servings
1/2 cup Kikkoman hoisin sauce
the juice of 1/2 a lime
1 Tbsp bourbon
3/4 tsp grated ginger
1/2 tsp crushed red pepper flakes
1 {14 oz} package Hillshire Farms Lil Smokies
cilantro * green onion * sesame seeds
combine first 6 ingredients in a 3-qt saucepan & cook over medium-low heat
{stirring often}
until heated through about 10 to 12 minutes
{sprinkle}
w/ a handful of chopped cilantro, a sliced green onion & sesame seeds
{serve in little baby rectangular dinner rolls... but only if you want to}
Bloody Mary Shrimp Cocktail
this high-low app hits all the highlights of a good game day
* quick & easy to prepare *
{20 minute prep start to finish}
* pack *
{zip-lock bags & containers}
* transport *
{coolers w/ wheels make it a breeze}
* simple to serve *
{nestle bowls of shrimp & sauce into larger bowls filled w/ ice}
Bloody Mary Cocktail Sauce
makes 1 1/2 cups
{stir}
1 cup ketchup
1/4 cup vodka
2 to 3 Tbsp prepared horseradish
1 Tbsp fresh lime juice
2 tsp Old Bay seasoning
1 tsp worcestershire sauce
1 tsp Tabasco sauce
{serve w/}
2 lbs {21-25 count} fresh shrimp
peeled * deveined * cooked
Pepperoni Pizza Bites
makes 2 dozen
3/4 cup ap flour
1/4 tsp baking soda
1 tbsp chopped fresh basil
1 egg
1 cup whole buttermilk
1 garlic clove, pressed
1 {4-oz} package turkey pepperoni minis
1 cup shredded mozzarella
1/3 cup finely grated & packed asiago
{use a microplane grater}
a few grinds of freshly ground pepper
spicy marinara pasta sauce
one
whisk together first 3 ingredients in a large bowl
whisk in egg, buttermilk & garlic
fold in pepperoni, cheeses & pepper w/ a rubber spatula
let stand 5 minutes
two
lightly grease 1 {24-cup} miniature muffin tin w/ cooking spray
divide batter between cups, filling 3/4 full
bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 28 minutes or until lightly browned & center is set
cool 2 minutes & begin removing from pans using a paring knife
serve w/ warm marinara
