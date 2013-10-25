Three suspects sought for Credit union robbery in Tuscaloosa

The Tuscaloosa Police Department says they are still looking for two suspects after the Alabama One Credit Union on Jack Warner Parkway was robbed last week.

Around 9:47 a.m., two suspects entered the credit union. A black male suspect was armed with a shotgun and another male suspect of unknown race had a pistol. The suspects made the customers in the bank lay down on the ground while they demanded money from the tellers. After receiving an undisclosed amount, they ran out and got in what was believed to be a black Toyota Camry driven by another black male suspect.

Tuscaloosa County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for the arrest of the suspects. A second, anonymous party is offering a $10,000 reward for the suspects' arrests. If you know the identity of the suspects please contact Tuscaloosa County Crime Stoppers at 205-752-STOP (7867) or Text "Tusc" and the suspect's information to CRIMES (274637).

Copyright 2013 WBRC. All rights reserved.