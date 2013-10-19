Beer-cheese frito skillet pie and turtle brownie bites

MENU
Buttermilk Lipstick Recipe Links:
Beer-Cheese Frito Skillet Pie
makes 6 servings
1 1/4 lbs 80% ground beef
1/2 of a large vidalia onion
1 tsp kosher salt
1 large garlic clove, pressed
1 {14.5-oz} can chili ready tomatoes
1 {15.5-oz} can chili beans
1 {8-oz} can tomato sauce
1/2 can beer
1 Tbsp Louisiana Hot Sauce
1 {8-oz} package shredded cheddar
1/2 {10 1/4-oz} bag Chili Cheese Fritos
cilantro * chopped onion * jalapenos
Zantac {optional}
{cook}
first 3 ingredients in a large non-stick {like really big} skillet 8 to 10 minutes over medium-high heat
{until beef browns & onions soften}
add garlic & cook 1 minute
drain mixture well & return to skillet
{stir}
in tomatoes & next 4 ingredients
{skillet will be full-ish but will cook down}
bring to a boil over medium-high heat & simmer 20 to 25 minutes
{adjust the dial as needed on the heat}
until thickened... & the bubbling slows to a South Carolina drawl
{stir occasionally}
remove from heat
{sprinkle}
cheese * chips * toppings
don't be tempted to add additional salt before topping w/ the cheese & chips
{adjust the seasonings at the supper table}
Turtle Brownie Bites
makes {just shy of} 4 dozen
1 {4-oz} unsweetened Baker's chocolate baking bar, chopped
3/4 cup Land O Lakes butter, cut into pieces
2 cups Domino dark brown sugar
3 eggs
1 cup ap flour
1/2 tsp kosher salt
1 {12-oz} package Rolos candies
1 {6-oz} package pecan halves, toasted
one
microwave the chocolate & butter in a large glass bowl on HIGH 1 to 1 1/2 minutes
whisking every 30 seconds until melted & smooth
whisk in the brown sugar until combined
whisk in the eggs until smooth
add the flour & salt & whisk until blended
two
using an ice cream scoop
portion the batter into 2 well greased 24-cup mini muffin tins filling 3/4 full
{a generous coating of Pam cooking spray will keep these from sticking to the tins}
bake at 350 degrees for 12 to 13 minutes or until puffed & just set
{do not over bake... expect a moist crumb on the interior}
remove from oven & immediately press a Rolo candy in the center of the brownies
press one or two pecan halves in candy centers
{press the broken pecan ends into the candy if they aren't perfect & no one will be the wiser}
three
now.
don't "terry" as my mom would say or "lolly-gag" as my friend Sam would say
{my words... "dilly-dally"}
you don't want these to stick to the muffin tins
using a paring knife, carefully loosen & remove brownies from tins
cool completely on a wire rack
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.