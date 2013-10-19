Beer-cheese frito skillet pie and turtle brownie bites

MENU

Buttermilk Lipstick Recipe Links:

Beer-Cheese Frito Skillet Pie

Turtle Brownie Bites

Beer-Cheese Frito Skillet Pie

makes 6 servings

1 1/4 lbs 80% ground beef

1/2 of a large vidalia onion

1 tsp kosher salt

1 large garlic clove, pressed

1 {14.5-oz} can chili ready tomatoes

1 {15.5-oz} can chili beans

1 {8-oz} can tomato sauce

1/2 can beer

1 Tbsp Louisiana Hot Sauce

1 {8-oz} package shredded cheddar

1/2 {10 1/4-oz} bag Chili Cheese Fritos

cilantro * chopped onion * jalapenos

Zantac {optional}

{cook}

first 3 ingredients in a large non-stick {like really big} skillet 8 to 10 minutes over medium-high heat

{until beef browns & onions soften}

add garlic & cook 1 minute

drain mixture well & return to skillet

{stir}

in tomatoes & next 4 ingredients

{skillet will be full-ish but will cook down}

bring to a boil over medium-high heat & simmer 20 to 25 minutes

{adjust the dial as needed on the heat}

until thickened... & the bubbling slows to a South Carolina drawl

{stir occasionally}

remove from heat

{sprinkle}

cheese * chips * toppings

don't be tempted to add additional salt before topping w/ the cheese & chips

{adjust the seasonings at the supper table}

Turtle Brownie Bites

makes {just shy of} 4 dozen

1 {4-oz} unsweetened Baker's chocolate baking bar, chopped

3/4 cup Land O Lakes butter, cut into pieces

2 cups Domino dark brown sugar

3 eggs

1 cup ap flour

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1 {12-oz} package Rolos candies

1 {6-oz} package pecan halves, toasted

one

microwave the chocolate & butter in a large glass bowl on HIGH 1 to 1 1/2 minutes

whisking every 30 seconds until melted & smooth

whisk in the brown sugar until combined

whisk in the eggs until smooth

add the flour & salt & whisk until blended

two

using an ice cream scoop

portion the batter into 2 well greased 24-cup mini muffin tins filling 3/4 full

{a generous coating of Pam cooking spray will keep these from sticking to the tins}

bake at 350 degrees for 12 to 13 minutes or until puffed & just set

{do not over bake... expect a moist crumb on the interior}

remove from oven & immediately press a Rolo candy in the center of the brownies

press one or two pecan halves in candy centers

{press the broken pecan ends into the candy if they aren't perfect & no one will be the wiser}

three

now.

don't "terry" as my mom would say or "lolly-gag" as my friend Sam would say

{my words... "dilly-dally"}

you don't want these to stick to the muffin tins

using a paring knife, carefully loosen & remove brownies from tins

cool completely on a wire rack