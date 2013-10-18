ALDOT to temporarily close Overton Road at Hwy 280 Oct. 25

ALDOT announced that they will temporarily close the intersection at Overton Road and Highway 280 beginning Oct. 25.

Weather permitting, this temporary closure will continue for 9 days a prohibit the following movements:

- Left turn from 280 outbound onto Overton Road

- Right turn from 280 inbound onto Overton Road

- Right turn from Overton Road onto 280 inbound

- U-Turn from 280 outbound onto 280 inbound

ALDOT suggests that motorists who typically use Overton Road to access Highway 280 follow a posted detour route. Drivers that use the u-turn at Overton Road are asked to use the Pumphouse Road interchange as an alternate route.

ALDOT also emphasizes that u-turns are not allowed at the intersections of Highway 280 and Rocky Road and Highway 280 and Green Valley Road.

