Chilton Co. school attorney comments on bullying complaint

The attorney for the Chilton County School System is responding to a complaint filed by a mother who alleges her son was bullied and beat up in a bathroom.

Mark Boardman tells reporter Sherea Harris that the school has already taken appropriate disciplinary actions against the students involved. He also says he does not believe this was a case of bullying but was a school fight.

Belinda Hammock says that the fight, which was caught on camera, was the end result of bullying. She is upset that officials didn't do more to stop what she alleges is bullying and didn't properly punish the alleged offenders.

Sherea Harris spoke to Boardman on the phone.



"The Chilton County School Board is well administered and officials have already taken very appropriate disciplinary actions against students involved. The board can't share with attorneys or anyone the disciplinary action taken because of federal privacy laws," Boardman said.



As far as the mother's allegations of her son being bullied, Boardman says he does not believe the fight was the result of bullying.

Boardman says both students entered the bathroom voluntarily.

"This is a fight. Both students exchanged blows. This is not what we see in a typical bullying situation where the intended victim runs or tries to get away from a bully," Boardman said.

He went on to defend the system's anti-bullying plan.



"The board has a very good and effective anti-bullying policy and it's something officials take very seriously. If a federal lawsuit is filed against the school system it will defend itself vigorously," Boardman said.



Assault charges have been filed against the student accused of attacking Hammock's son.

Her attorney has given the school 10 days to take further disciplinary action against the students or he says he'll file a lawsuit in federal court.

