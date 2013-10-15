The attorney for the Chilton County School System is responding to a complaint filed by a mother who alleges her son was bullied and beat up in a bathroom.

The attorney for the Chilton County School System is responding to a complaint filed by a mother who alleges her son was bullied and beat up in a bathroom.Mark Boardman tells reporter Sherea Harris that

Chilton Co. mom says school didn't do enough to stop bullying

This still is from video that shows the alleged fight. Source: Belinda Hammock

A Chilton County mother is upset after she says her son was beaten unconscious in a fight with a bully.

Now, she's suing the local school system because she says they didn't do enough to stop the bullying or properly punish the alleged offenders.

Cellphone video shows Hammock's 16-year-old son in a fight, where's he beaten and even picked up and slammed to the floor.

"My son was knocked unconscious and dragged into a bathroom stall," Hammock said.



Hammock claims the attack is the end result of her son being bullied. She says it happened in a bathroom of Lecroy Career Technical Center, with other students standing around watching.

"I don't know how to describe it. It's awful. I'd never thought something like that would happen to one of my kids," Hammock said.



And Hammock believes more disciplinary action should be taken against the students involved. So she's gotten a lawyer and filed a claim against the Chilton County School System.

"Her son was hurt badly...This kind of bullying has to stop," Julian McPhillips said.

Montgomery attorney Julian McPhillips is representing Hammock.



"This started in the classroom. He was slapped in front of the teacher, as we understand, then it continued out in the hallway. School authorities should have seen it. We're saying it's gotten beyond mere negligence," McPhillips said.

McPhillips sent a letter to the school system informing officials about legal action. He's asking for the students involved to be expelled. In the meantime, Hammock is hoping her son doesn't have to go through this again.

"You're sending your kids to school you don't know what's gonna happen," Hammock said.



FOX6 went to a school board meeting Tuesday and Chilton County School's Superintendent Dave Hayden couldn't talk about the matter. He referred us to the school system's attorney Mark Boardmen. FOX6 called his office, but it was after business hours Tuesday so we left a message for him.

McPhillips says officials with the school system have 10 days to respond to the letter his office sent to them. He says he's hoping to get this matter settled without filing a suit in federal court. But he says he will take it as far as it needs to be taken.

