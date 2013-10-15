Tuscaloosa voter fraud case goes to court

The race in the Tuscaloosa City School Board District 4 went before a judge Tuesday.

Incumbent Kelly Horwitz alleges there was rampant voter fraud. Challenger Cason Kirby beat her by 87 votes in the Aug. 27 election.

Tuesday, Tuscaloosa County Circuit Judge James Roberts heard arguments in the case. Horwitz's attorneys claim as many as 397 people, mostly University of Alabama students, may have voted illegally.

They say some voters had not lived in the district long enough and some were even coerced into registering in the district.

They also claim the students were offered a free drink and concert tickets to vote for Kirby.

Kirby's lawyer says there's no evidence to support those claims.

"We still don't know any specific voters that they're claiming are illegal. They haven't identified any. They gave us a list of 400 names, but they're not claiming that many but they won't tell us which ones," Andy Campbell said.



"You can't be making people change their registration out of intimidation. You can't be making people go do something because they're going to get a reward for it," Horwitz's attorney, James Anderson, said.

Judge Roberts will rule alter as to what evidence will be allowed in the case as well as whether the case will go forward.

A trial could begin before the end of this month. Cason Kirby is scheduled to be sworn in Nov. 4.

