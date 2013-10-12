Easy dips and spreads for tailgating

MENU
Spicy Black Bean-Cheddar Dip
makes 10 servings
1 {15.25-oz} can black beans, rinsed & drained
1 {16-oz} jar Desert Pepper Trading Company Spicy Black Bean Dip
1 {8-oz} container sour cream
1 cup shredded cheddar
salt & pepper to taste
{toppings}
tortilla or corn chips
{smash}
black beans in a medium bowl until coarsely blended
{stir}
black bean dip into smashed beans & pour into a 1 1/2 quart casserole dish
{layer}
sour cream & cheddar cheese over black bean mixture
{top}
black olives * scallions * red onion * tomatoes * avocado * jalapenos * cilantro
{choose your faves}
Spicy Pimiento Cheese
makes 3 cups
Combine 2/3 cup mayo, 1/3 cup chopped roasted red bell pepper, 2 Tbsp Dijon, 1/2 jalapeno, minced, 1/4 tsp finely grated onion & ground pepper to taste in a bowl. Shred 1 lb extra sharp Cheddar w/ a box grater & fold into mayo mixture.
Charred Vidalia Onion Dip
makes about 1 1/2 cups
1 med vidalia onion cut into 3 to 4 slices
olive oil, kosher salt, pepper
1 {6-oz} container plain nonfat greek yogurt
3 Tbsp chopped fresh chives
1 Tbsp chopped fresh flat leaf parsley
2 tsp fresh lemon juice
potato chips
rub both sides of onion slices w/ oil & sprinkle w/ salt & pepper
grill over med-high heat {about 400 degrees} 10 to 15 minutes or until charred & tender
coarsely chop
stir together yogurt, herbs & lemon juice in a med bowl
stir in chopped onion
{taste & adjust seasonings}
Lemon-Garlic Hummus
makes about 1 3/4 cups
1 {15.5-oz} can chick peas, rinsed & drained
1 small garlic clove, pressed
1 small handful fresh parsley leaves
1/4 tsp lemon zest
3 Tbsp fresh lemon juice
2 Tbsp tahini paste
2 Tbsp olive oil
1/2 tsp kosher salt
1/4 cup water
pepperoncini * olives * cucumber * pita chips * pita bread wedges * carrots * tomatoes
{pulse}
first 8 ingredients in a food processor until well blended
stop to scrape down the sides of the bowl w/ a rubber spatula
w/ the machine running, add the water & blend until smooth
taste & adjust seasonings
{top crackers}
