Easy dips and spreads for tailgating

Buttermilk Lipstick Recipe Links:

Spicy Black Bean-Cheddar Dip

makes 10 servings

1 {15.25-oz} can black beans, rinsed & drained

1 {16-oz} jar Desert Pepper Trading Company Spicy Black Bean Dip

1 {8-oz} container sour cream

1 cup shredded cheddar

salt & pepper to taste

{toppings}

tortilla or corn chips

{smash}

black beans in a medium bowl until coarsely blended

{stir}

black bean dip into smashed beans & pour into a 1 1/2 quart casserole dish

{layer}

sour cream & cheddar cheese over black bean mixture

{top}

black olives * scallions * red onion * tomatoes * avocado * jalapenos * cilantro

{choose your faves}

Spicy Pimiento Cheese

makes 3 cups

Combine 2/3 cup mayo, 1/3 cup chopped roasted red bell pepper, 2 Tbsp Dijon, 1/2 jalapeno, minced, 1/4 tsp finely grated onion & ground pepper to taste in a bowl. Shred 1 lb extra sharp Cheddar w/ a box grater & fold into mayo mixture.

Charred Vidalia Onion Dip

makes about 1 1/2 cups

1 med vidalia onion cut into 3 to 4 slices

olive oil, kosher salt, pepper

1 {6-oz} container plain nonfat greek yogurt

3 Tbsp chopped fresh chives

1 Tbsp chopped fresh flat leaf parsley

2 tsp fresh lemon juice

potato chips

rub both sides of onion slices w/ oil & sprinkle w/ salt & pepper

grill over med-high heat {about 400 degrees} 10 to 15 minutes or until charred & tender

coarsely chop

stir together yogurt, herbs & lemon juice in a med bowl

stir in chopped onion

{taste & adjust seasonings}





Lemon-Garlic Hummus

makes about 1 3/4 cups

1 {15.5-oz} can chick peas, rinsed & drained

1 small garlic clove, pressed

1 small handful fresh parsley leaves

1/4 tsp lemon zest

3 Tbsp fresh lemon juice

2 Tbsp tahini paste

2 Tbsp olive oil

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/4 cup water

pepperoncini * olives * cucumber * pita chips * pita bread wedges * carrots * tomatoes

{pulse}

first 8 ingredients in a food processor until well blended

stop to scrape down the sides of the bowl w/ a rubber spatula

w/ the machine running, add the water & blend until smooth

taste & adjust seasonings

Farm Stand Pepper Jelly with Pepitas & Queso Fresco

{top crackers}