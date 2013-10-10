Grand jury indicts St. Clair County teen in half-sister's death

A St. Clair County grand jury has indicted a 15-year-old boy in the hanging death of his half-sister, who was nine years old when she died.

John Dillon Salers, now 15 years old, has been charged with one count of capital murder for "intentionally causing" the death of Katelyn Arnold by hanging her from a rope, St. Clair County District Attorney Richard Minor said Thursday.

Arnold was found hanging from a tree at her foster family's home in Ragland in May 2012. Her half-brother John Salers was taken into custody the same day and later charged in her death.

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Department investigated the case. The DA says evidence was presented to a grand jury this week, which resulted in Salers' indictment.

Salers' arraignment has been set for November.

