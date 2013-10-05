Grilled steak fajitas, homemade salsa and ginger margaritas

MENU
Easy Grilled Fajita Bar
offer an assortment of goods & let guests help themselves
warm flour tortillas * sour cream * Homemade Salsa * avocado *lime wedges * cheddar
the cocktail cart
Ginger Margaritas
Grilled Steak Fajitas
makes 6 to 8 servings
2 Tbsp chili powder
1 Tbsp dark brown sugar
1 1/2 tsp cumin
1 1/2 tsp kosher salt
1/2 tsp crushed red pepper
2 garlic cloves, pressed
3Tbsp olive oil
1/2 small vidalia onion, minced
1 1/2 lb flank steak
olive oil
2 small vidalia onions, cut into 1/4-inch thick slices
2 green bell peppers, cored & cut half
lime wedges
one
combine first 7 ingredients in a small bowl
stir in the minced onions
{mixture will be very thick & much like a paste}
coat both sides of flank steak w/ the seasoning, cover & refrigerate 1 to 24 hours
{use that handy tray the flank steak was on to save a dish to wash}
let stand 20 minutes at room temperature before grilling
two
heat grill to med-high {350 to 400 degrees}
brush onions & peppers w/ oil
grill onions & peppers 5 to 6 minutes per side or until grill marks appear
{cut peppers into strips & sprinkle vegetables generously w/ kosher salt & pepper}
grill the steak 3 to 4 minutes per side
{let the steak stand 10 minutes before slicing}
serve w/ flour tortillas & toppings
Homemade Salsa
Makes... a lot
Total time: 10 min
a handful of cilantro leaves
1 large garlic clove, quartered
1/4 medium yellow onion, quartered
1/2 jalapeno, quartered
4 lbs plum tomatoes, quartered
1 Tbsp kosher salt
freshly ground black pepper
the juice from 11/2 limes
Pulse first 4 ingredients in a food processor. Add tomatoes & process until well blended. Pour into a large bowl. Stir in salt, pepper, & lime juice. Taste & adjust seasonings... consider the salt level of the tortilla chips.
Ginger Margarita
makes 2
1/2 cup fresh lime juice
1/4 cup Ginger Simple Syrup
1/4 cup Grand Marnier
1/4 cup Jose Cuervo tequila
kosher salt
combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker w/ ice
give it a few good shakes
pour into glasses w/ ice & garnish w/ lime wedges
sprinkle the top lightly w/ a pinch of kosher salt
Ginger Simple Syrup
makes 1 cup
bring 1 cup sugar & water to a boil in a small saucepan & cook until sugar dissolves
remove from heat & stir in 4 packed tsp freshly grated ginger
let stand 20 minutes & pour through a fine mesh sieve
{keep in the fridge up to 10 days}
