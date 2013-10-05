Grilled steak fajitas, homemade salsa and ginger margaritas

Rebecca Gordon from Buttermilk Lipstick with today's tailgating spread. Source: Melynda Sides/WBRC

Buttermilk Lipstick Recipe Links:

Easy Grilled Fajita Bar

offer an assortment of goods & let guests help themselves

warm flour tortillas * sour cream * Homemade Salsa * avocado *lime wedges * cheddar

the cocktail cart

Grilled Steak Fajitas

makes 6 to 8 servings

2 Tbsp chili powder

1 Tbsp dark brown sugar

1 1/2 tsp cumin

1 1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp crushed red pepper

2 garlic cloves, pressed

3Tbsp olive oil

1/2 small vidalia onion, minced

1 1/2 lb flank steak

olive oil

2 small vidalia onions, cut into 1/4-inch thick slices

2 green bell peppers, cored & cut half

lime wedges

one

combine first 7 ingredients in a small bowl

stir in the minced onions

{mixture will be very thick & much like a paste}

coat both sides of flank steak w/ the seasoning, cover & refrigerate 1 to 24 hours

{use that handy tray the flank steak was on to save a dish to wash}

let stand 20 minutes at room temperature before grilling

two

heat grill to med-high {350 to 400 degrees}

brush onions & peppers w/ oil

grill onions & peppers 5 to 6 minutes per side or until grill marks appear

{cut peppers into strips & sprinkle vegetables generously w/ kosher salt & pepper}

grill the steak 3 to 4 minutes per side

{let the steak stand 10 minutes before slicing}

serve w/ flour tortillas & toppings

Homemade Salsa

Makes... a lot

Total time: 10 min

a handful of cilantro leaves

1 large garlic clove, quartered

1/4 medium yellow onion, quartered

1/2 jalapeno, quartered

4 lbs plum tomatoes, quartered

1 Tbsp kosher salt

freshly ground black pepper

the juice from 11/2 limes

Pulse first 4 ingredients in a food processor. Add tomatoes & process until well blended. Pour into a large bowl. Stir in salt, pepper, & lime juice. Taste & adjust seasonings... consider the salt level of the tortilla chips.

Ginger Margarita

makes 2

1/2 cup fresh lime juice

1/4 cup Ginger Simple Syrup

1/4 cup Grand Marnier

1/4 cup Jose Cuervo tequila

kosher salt

combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker w/ ice

give it a few good shakes

pour into glasses w/ ice & garnish w/ lime wedges

sprinkle the top lightly w/ a pinch of kosher salt

Ginger Simple Syrup

makes 1 cup

bring 1 cup sugar & water to a boil in a small saucepan & cook until sugar dissolves

remove from heat & stir in 4 packed tsp freshly grated ginger

let stand 20 minutes & pour through a fine mesh sieve

{keep in the fridge up to 10 days}