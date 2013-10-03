Hurricane Watch issued for AL Gulf Coast

The National Hurricane Center says the disturbance in the southern area of the Gulf of Mexico is now Tropical Storm Karen.

According to the FOX6 StormWarn Team, Alabama is a likely target for the storm. Around 8 a.m. on Thursday morning, the Alabama Gulf Coast was placed under a hurricane watch.

Fox6 Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice says Karen is expected to strengthen and weaken right before landfall. Most likely, that landfall will be somewhere between Pensacola and Biloxi. After landfall, Karen is expected to turn northeast.

In the Fox6 viewing area, the biggest risk will be heavy rainfall. Dice says 2-3 inches or rainfall can be expected between Saturday night and Sunday afternoon. Saturday should be mostly dry with the rain coming in around 5 p.m. A low risk of flooding could also come with the system and the greatest risk of tornadoes should remain in South Alabama.

Currently, Karen has maximum sustained winds at 60 mph and is moving about 13 mph. It is expected to be close to hurricane strength by Friday.

