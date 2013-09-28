Panini bar, Caprese pasta salad and bourbon and Coke floats

MENU

Buttermilk Lipstick Recipe Links:

Store Bought Snack Mix in Homemade School Pride Bags

Panini Bar

Smoked Turkey-Sun Dried Tomato Panini with Lemon-Basil Aioli

Caprese Pasta Salad

Bourbon & Coke/ Cherry Coke Floats

The Panini Bar

Offer a selection of toppings, meats, cheeses, breads, and spreads to satisfy an array of palates.

Breads

sourdough, Italian sandwich loaf, ciabatta

Meats

smoked turkey, rotisserie chicken {pull the meat from the bone}, ham, roast beef

Cheeses

Havarti, Smoked Provolone, Sharp Cheddar, Gouda

Toppings

chopped marinated artichoke hearts, sundried tomato spread {try California Sun Dry}, sliced red onion, sliced black olives

Instructions:

Brush 1 side of each bread slice with olive oil. Place oiled sides on/ towards grates, close lid, and cook 2 to 3 minutes or until cheese melts & bread is golden brown.

Add these items to freshly pressed sandwiches:

arugula, fresh spinach leaves

mayonnaise & Dijon mustard

Lemon-Basil Aioli

makes about 1 1/2 cups

Stir together 1 1/2 cups mayonnaise, the juice of 1 small lemon, 3 Tbsp chopped fresh basil, 1 pressed garlic clove, and kosher salt and pepper to taste.

Smoked Turkey-Sun Dried Tomato Panini with Lemon-Basil Aioli

Layer Havarti, smoked turkey and sun dried tomato spread between oiled Italian bread slices. Cook according to the instructions above. Remove sandwiches from the Panini Press and fill with arugula and Lemon-Basil Aioli.

Caprese Pasta Salad

Makes 10 servings

Total time: 25 min.

1 (16-oz.) box penne pasta

1 (12-oz.) bottle T-Lish Sweet Garlic Vinaigrette

Kosher salt & pepper to taste

1 (8-oz.) container Crave Brothers Fresh Mozzarella Medallions, drained & cut into thirds

1 (10-oz.) bag San Marzano tomatoes, cut in half

1 pint grape tomatoes, cut in half

1 (1-oz.) package fresh basil, chopped

Cook pasta according to package directions. Rinse under cold water to stop the cooking process. Drain. Toss the pasta with the dressing in a large bowl & season generously with salt & pepper. Stir in the remaining ingredients, seasoning each addition generously with salt & pepper to taste.

{Moms & Dads} Bourbon & Coke Floats

Ice down individual cups of Blue Bell vanilla ice cream with bottles of co-cola in a beverage tub {tie the bottle opener to the tub with ribbon in your team colors}. Set up a small table {borrow from another room in your house} and line up mason jars or stacks of red solo cups, pretty silver tea spoons, and a few bottles of your favorite bourbon. Guests can help themselves to a treat after the halftime feast.

{Kids} Cherry Coke Floats

Create a separate alcohol-free station {try a Radio Flyer for easy access}. Offer bowls of cherries and use mini co-cola cans. Straws and colorful paper party cups make their dessert more special {& half-pint portion friendly}.