Author Harper Lee, hometown museum at odds

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - "To Kill a Mockingbird" author Harper Lee is at odds with a museum in her hometown of Monroeville.

Lee is seeking a trademark for the words "To Kill a Mockingbird" when they are used on clothing. The Monroe County Heritage Museum is opposing the application, contending the sale of souvenirs with the words "To Kill a Mockingbird" is vital to its continued operation.

Lee's attorney, Robert Clarida, says the 87-year-old author has never received a penny from the museum's sale of T-shirts, caps and other souvenirs.

The museum's director and attorney say the museum has been 1 of Lee's biggest supporters, with an exhibit dedicated to her. They are hoping the legal dispute can be settled without damaging that relationship.

The trademark dispute was first reported by The Monroe Journal.

