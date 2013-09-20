Slaw dogs with Old Fashioned Potato Salad

Tide and Tigers Today Tailgaiting recipes from Sept. 21, 2013

Menu by Rebecca Gordon of ButtermilkLipstick.com.

Team Rival {AL vs AU} Slaw Dogs: Barbecue sideliners elevate traditional honky tonk fan fare

The hot dogs

-Brush with your favorite barbecue sauce & grill according to package instructions

-Serve in buns with slaw & toppings

{Auburn}

Bacon-Blue Cheese Slaw

Makes 5 side dish or 12 hot dog topper servings

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

2 Tbsp honey

2 Tbsp Dijon

1 tsp kosher salt

1/4 cup vegetable oil

1 {16-oz} package cole slaw mix

1/4 cup red onion, thinly sliced

1 celery rib, sliced {optional}

4 bacon slices, cooked & cut into thirds

3/4 cup blue cheese crumbles

freshly ground pepper

-Whisk together first 4 ingredients in a large bowl

-Whisk in oil in a slow steady stream until combined

-Stir in cole slaw mix, onion & celery, if desired add bacon & blue cheese just before serving

season w/ pepper to taste

{top dogs w/ these additional ideas}

toasted pecans

diced apple

mustard

barbecue sauce

{Alabama}

White Barbecue Sauce Slaw

Makes 5 side dish or 12 hot dog topper servings

3/4 cup mayonnaise

3 Tbsp white vinegar

1 small garlic clove, pressed

1 1/2 tsp sugar

3/4 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp freshly ground pepper

1 {16-oz} package cole slaw mix

1 celery rib, sliced

-Whisk together first 6 ingredients in a large bowl

-Stir in cole slaw mix & celery

-Season w/ additional salt & pepper to taste

{top w/ these additional ideas}

chopped pickles

crispy onion rings

chili

mustard

barbecue sauce

Old Fashioned Potato Salad

Makes 8 servings

3 pounds russet potatoes

1 cup mayonnaise

3 Tbsp Dijon

2/3 cup diced sweet onion

1/3 cup sweet pickle relish

kosher salt & freshly ground black pepper

5 hard-cooked eggs, grated

-Cover potatoes w/ 1-inch of water & bring to a boil in a Dutch oven

-Start the timer & cook 30 to 40 minutes or until tender when pierced w/ a fork

-Drain & cool about 20 minutes then peel the jackets from the potatoes & coarsely chop

-Stir together mayo, dijon, onion, pickle relish... sprinkle liberally w/ salt & pepper

-Fold warm potatoes & grated eggs into dressing

{taste & adjust seasonings}