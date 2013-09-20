Slaw dogs with Old Fashioned Potato Salad

Tide and Tigers Today Tailgaiting recipes from Sept. 21, 2013
Menu by Rebecca Gordon of ButtermilkLipstick.com.
Team Rival {AL vs AU} Slaw Dogs: Barbecue sideliners elevate traditional honky tonk fan fare
The hot dogs
-Brush with your favorite barbecue sauce & grill according to package instructions
-Serve in buns with slaw & toppings
{Auburn}
Bacon-Blue Cheese Slaw
Makes 5 side dish or 12 hot dog topper servings
1/4 cup red wine vinegar
2 Tbsp honey
2 Tbsp Dijon
1 tsp kosher salt
1/4 cup vegetable oil
1 {16-oz} package cole slaw mix
1/4 cup red onion, thinly sliced
1 celery rib, sliced {optional}
4 bacon slices, cooked & cut into thirds
3/4 cup blue cheese crumbles
freshly ground pepper
-Whisk together first 4 ingredients in a large bowl
-Whisk in oil in a slow steady stream until combined
-Stir in cole slaw mix, onion & celery, if desired add bacon & blue cheese just before serving
season w/ pepper to taste
{top dogs w/ these additional ideas}
toasted pecans
diced apple
mustard
barbecue sauce
{Alabama}
White Barbecue Sauce Slaw
Makes 5 side dish or 12 hot dog topper servings
3/4 cup mayonnaise
3 Tbsp white vinegar
1 small garlic clove, pressed
1 1/2 tsp sugar
3/4 tsp kosher salt
1 tsp freshly ground pepper
1 {16-oz} package cole slaw mix
1 celery rib, sliced
-Whisk together first 6 ingredients in a large bowl
-Stir in cole slaw mix & celery
-Season w/ additional salt & pepper to taste
{top w/ these additional ideas}
chopped pickles
crispy onion rings
chili
mustard
barbecue sauce
Old Fashioned Potato Salad
Makes 8 servings
3 pounds russet potatoes
1 cup mayonnaise
3 Tbsp Dijon
2/3 cup diced sweet onion
1/3 cup sweet pickle relish
kosher salt & freshly ground black pepper
5 hard-cooked eggs, grated
-Cover potatoes w/ 1-inch of water & bring to a boil in a Dutch oven
-Start the timer & cook 30 to 40 minutes or until tender when pierced w/ a fork
-Drain & cool about 20 minutes then peel the jackets from the potatoes & coarsely chop
-Stir together mayo, dijon, onion, pickle relish... sprinkle liberally w/ salt & pepper
-Fold warm potatoes & grated eggs into dressing
{taste & adjust seasonings}
